Nebraska hosting 2025 center Fridrik Leo Curtis today

Inside Nebraska can confirm Nebraska is hosting three-star 2025 center Fridrik Leo Curtis today for an official visit.

The 19-year-old Curtis is a 7-foot, 220-pound stretch center from Iceland who attends Cambridge Arts, Technology and Science (CATS Academy) in Braintree, Massachusetts.

Curtis committed to Arizona State in January, but decommitted on April 18 and is looking for a new program. Curtis has reported scholarship offers from Alabama, Creighton, Indiana, Stanford, UCF, Xavier and West Virginia, and officially visited ASU, Indiana, West Virginia and now the Huskers.

Playing for D1 Iceland — the second-tier league in Icelandic professional sports — in the 2023-24 season, Curtis averaged 15.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks while shooting 64.7% from the field and 42.2% from 3 (42-of-102).

Curtis also played for Iceland during the U20 European Championships last summer and averaging 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks.

Nebraska has just one high school recruit in its 2025 class in Phoenix (Ariz.) Hillcrest Prep wing Quentin Rhymes.

Nebraska has added six transfers to the roster since the end of the regular season: Iowa wing Pryce Sandfort, Central Michigan big Ugnius Jarusevicius, Rhode Island guard (and former Husker) Jamarques Lawrence, Air Force wing Will Cooper, St. Thomas guard Kendall Blue and Tulsa forward Jared Garcia.