Huskers add Air Force transfer and Nebraska native Will Cooper to roster

Air Force transfer guard Will Cooper has committed to Nebraska, he announced on X.

Cooper, a 6-foot-6, 210-pounder, is a Nebraska native who played his high school ball at Millard South. He spent his true freshman season with the Falcons of the Mountain West Conference, playing in 21 games off the bench and averaging 5.3 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.

Cooper will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Adding perimeter shooting to the roster was a goal of Nebraska's this offseason, and Cooper has shown he can be effective from 3-point range. He shot 37.7% on an average of 2.5 3-point attempts per game (20-of-53) in his first season of college basketball. Cooper shot 81.8% from the free-throw line (18-of-22).

In Air Force's 72-69 win over Fresno State in overtime in February, Cooper scored a career-high 21 points while going 6-of-12 from 3 and 3-of-3 at the charity stripe. In a loss to Utah State in March, Cooper scored 16 points while going 4-of-6 from 3. Against New Mexico in March, he poured in 14 points and made all three of his 3-point attempts.

While both his senior and junior high school seasons were cut short due to injury, Cooper averaged 16.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game as a senior.

Nebraska transfers in:

> Pryce Sandfort | F | Iowa | two seasons of eligibility (April 4)

> Ugnius Jarusevicius | F | one season of eligibility (April 5)

> Jamarques Lawrence | G | Rhode Island + Nebraska | one season of eligibility (April 8)

> Will Cooper | G | Air Force | three seasons of eligibility (April 9)

Nebraska transfers out:

> Gavin Griffiths (April 7)

> Nick Janowski (April 8)