Published Apr 9, 2025
Huskers add Air Force transfer and Nebraska native Will Cooper to roster
circle avatar
Steve Marik  •  InsideNebraska
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Steve_Marik

Air Force transfer guard Will Cooper has committed to Nebraska, he announced on X.

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Cooper, a 6-foot-6, 210-pounder, is a Nebraska native who played his high school ball at Millard South. He spent his true freshman season with the Falcons of the Mountain West Conference, playing in 21 games off the bench and averaging 5.3 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.

Cooper will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Adding perimeter shooting to the roster was a goal of Nebraska's this offseason, and Cooper has shown he can be effective from 3-point range. He shot 37.7% on an average of 2.5 3-point attempts per game (20-of-53) in his first season of college basketball. Cooper shot 81.8% from the free-throw line (18-of-22).

In Air Force's 72-69 win over Fresno State in overtime in February, Cooper scored a career-high 21 points while going 6-of-12 from 3 and 3-of-3 at the charity stripe. In a loss to Utah State in March, Cooper scored 16 points while going 4-of-6 from 3. Against New Mexico in March, he poured in 14 points and made all three of his 3-point attempts.

While both his senior and junior high school seasons were cut short due to injury, Cooper averaged 16.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game as a senior.

Nebraska transfers in:

> Pryce Sandfort | F | Iowa | two seasons of eligibility (April 4)

> Ugnius Jarusevicius | F | one season of eligibility (April 5)

> Jamarques Lawrence | G | Rhode Island + Nebraska | one season of eligibility (April 8)

> Will Cooper | G | Air Force | three seasons of eligibility (April 9)

Nebraska transfers out:

> Gavin Griffiths (April 7)

> Nick Janowski (April 8)

Nebraska's 2025-26 roster breakdown
ClassGuardForwardCenter

Senior

Sam Hoiberg


Connor Essegian


Jamarques Lawrence

Rienk Mast


Ugnius Jarusevicius

Junior

Cale Jacobsen

Berke Büyüktuncel


Pryce Sandfort


Henry Burt

Sophomore

Will Cooper

Justin Bolis

Redshirt freshman


Braden Frager

True freshman

Quentin Rhymes

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

>> GAIN ALL-ACCESS with an annual or monthly subscription for less than $10/month

>> NEW SUBSCRIBERS get 30 days FREE

>> Sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD

>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals)

>> Follow us on Instagram (@nebraskarivals)

>> Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel