BREAKING: Nebraska lands four-star TE Luke Sorensen

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Sorensen officially visited Nebraska during the June 6-7 weekend. The visit was Sorensen's second time in Lincoln to check the Huskers out as he was in town to watch a spring practice in April.

With the recruitment led by tight ends coach Marcus Satterfield, Nebraska was able to beat Ole Miss, Penn State and 20-plus other programs on the recruiting trail for the talented blocker and receiver who plays in the uber-competitive Trinity League in California.

"Nebraska is definitely a force to be reckoned with,” Sorensen told Inside Nebraska of his commitment to Big Red. "I think they're going to be a sleeping giant in the Big Ten this year and they're going to win a lot of games."

During Sorensen's official visit, he was able to meet and golf with Dylan Raiola. He's also been staying in touch with future Nebraska quarterback commits in Dayton Raiola (2026) and Trae Taylor (2027). Nebraska also has former 2025 four-star TJ Lateef in the room. Lateef is a fellow Californian who also played in the Trinity League at Orange Lutheran High School.

"I think their quarterback situation for the next eight years is great with Dylan and Dayton and then Trae Taylor," Sorensen said. "So I think all those guys coming in, especially with the guys I know are most likely headed there, it'll be a force to be reckoned with."

Sorensen was able to sit down with Nebraska offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen on his official visit. Holgorsen, a respected play-caller known for his passing offense, believes Sorensen fits his attack that will be tweaked for the Big Ten.

"Originally he was an Air Raid guy, that's no secret. At West Virginia and Houston he was an Air Raid guy. But now, he's still using some Air Raid concepts but with pro style personnel," Sorensen said on June 10. "He's still having tight ends run the crosses and the climb routes and the big posts and the corners and everything, but he's doing it out of a pro-style set with fullbacks and tight ends. I think it's really unique."

