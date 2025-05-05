BREAKING: In-state LB Jase Reynolds commits to Nebraska

Nebraska’s 2026 commitment drought has ended as 2026 Elkhorn (Neb.) North three-star linebacker Jase Reynolds announced his commitment to the in-state Huskers on Monday, nearly a year after the in-state talent landed an offer from the program.

The 6-foot-2, 205 pound junior was offered by linebackers coach Rob Dvoracek and Matt Rhule last June following a standout performance in camp. Reynolds’ multi-sport athleticism and positional versatility made him a coveted target at the position. Off the football field, Reynolds plays basketball and baseball for Elkhorn North. On the field, he’s played outside linebacker, nickel, and some safety as well. Nebraska sees the three-star as a linebacker that can line up all over the field.

“One of my strengths is the versatility that I bring to the defense,” he said. “I have the ability to stop the run, but also match routes when needed. The defensive staff has preached to me the importance of being an athletic linebacker in order to defend against the variety of offensive schemes in the Big Ten”

The Huskers have been the favorite for Reynolds from the moment he landed the offer from Dvoracek last June. Now, getting to commit to the program is a lifelong dream come true for the three-star.

“Playing at Nebraska has always been a dream of mine. Growing up, wearing the red “N” was something I’ve always wanted. They were the first school to take a chance on me, and I feel very blessed they have given me this opportunity. Nobody has better coaches, facilities, fans, and tradition than the Huskers.”

The three-star hybrid defender had been a frequent visitor on campus since landing the offer last year. He visited for nearly every home game in the fall and made three trips this calendar year, most recently for last weekend’s Husker Games. Nebraska’s proximity to home and his developing relationships with current members of the team gave him the assurance he needed to make his dream a reality.

“Having a close support system of friends and family was also an important factor in my decision,” he said. “Also, after getting to know the players in the linebacker room I had no second thoughts that Nebraska was the place for me.

Nebraska was the first to offer, but he saw growing interest from regional programs like Kansas State, Minnesota, Iowa State, Northwestern and Air Force. This spring, the three-star visited Northwestern, Kansas State, Minnesota and Iowa, in addition to multiple trips down to Lincoln.

Reynolds is the fourth commit for Nebraska in the 2026 class and the first in-state commit. The Huskers have just two other in-state offers out in the cycle

Reynolds had a productive junior season, totalling 91 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, six hurries, eight passes deflected and a forced fumble. Offensively, he recorded over 250 receiving yards. As a sophomore, Reynolds recorded 57 tackles, five tackles for loss and two interceptions defensively. He added 334 all-purpose yards on the season, over 240 of which came as a receiver.



