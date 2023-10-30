Matt Rhule has Nebraska football rolling right now.

The Huskers are 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the Big Ten after winning five of their last six games, including three straight, and they could officially lock in a bowl game appearance with a win this coming weekend over Michigan State (2-6, 0-5 Big Ten).

Rhule met with the media for his regularly scheduled Monday media availability to kick off Game Week and provided several updates, including the latest on the Huskers' injuries.