Zack Carpenter is the publisher of Inside Nebraska. He previously covered recruiting and the team beat for Ohio State, Clemson, South Carolina and recruiting at the national level for three years.
Matt Rhule has Nebraska football rolling right now.
The Huskers are 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the Big Ten after winning five of their last six games, including three straight, and they could officially lock in a bowl game appearance with a win this coming weekend over Michigan State (2-6, 0-5 Big Ten).
Rhule met with the media for his regularly scheduled Monday media availability to kick off Game Week and provided several updates, including the latest on the Huskers' injuries.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.