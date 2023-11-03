Game day for Nebraska football is at our doorstep once again as the Huskers (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) travel to East Lansing for a date with Michigan State (2-6, 0-5) at Spartan Stadium on Saturday. As Nebraska and Michigan State get ready for kick off (11 a.m. Central Time on FS1) the Inside Nebraska crew dishes out final score predictions for the game plus our staff's Week 10 CFB picks! >> GUESS THE SCORE CONTEST: Tell us your final score predictions IN THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board for a chance to win a free one-month or free one-year subscription! Scroll past the table of CFB staff picks below for more info. >> SUBSCRIBE: All access to our premium content & boards for $9.95/month =========================

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Final Score Predictions

Spread at time of picks: NEB -3.0 O/U 34.5 ZACK: Nebraska 17, Michigan State 7 STEVE: Nebraska 21, Michigan State 10 GREG: Nebraska 20, Michigan State 10 JANSEN: Nebraska 17, Michigan State 14

“The Ten” … Games to Pick

Week 10 Games Matchup Spread Nebraska (5-3) at Michigan State (2-6) NEB -3.0 3 Ohio State (8-0) at Rutgers (6-2) OSU -18.5 25 Kansas State (6-2) at 7 Texas (7-1) TEX -4.0 14 Missouri (7-1) at 1 Georgia (8-0) UGA -15.5 9 Penn State (7-1) at Maryland (5-3) PSU -8.5 10 Oklahoma (7-1) at Oklahoma State (6-2) OU -6.0 Illinois (3-5) at Minnesota (5-3) MINN -2.0 Iowa (6-2) at Northwestern (4-4) IOWA -5.0 5 Washington (8-0) at 24 USC (6-2) WASH -3.0 13 LSU (6-2) at 8 Alabama (7-1) ALA -3.0

Week 10 CFB Picks ATS Zack Steve Greg Jansen Nebraska Nebraska Nebraska Nebraska Rutgers Ohio State Ohio State Ohio State Texas Texas Texas Texas Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Penn State Penn State Penn State Penn State Ok State - $ Oklahoma Ok State - $ Ok State - $ Illinois - $ Minnesota Illinois - $ Minnesota Iowa N'Western - $ N'Western - $ N'Western USC - $ Washington USC - $ Washington Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Last week: 4-6 (4 pts) Last week: 7-3 (7 pts) Last week: 9-1 (10 pts) Last week: 6-4 (6 pts)

Season Standings After Week 9

Greg: 43-41-6 (49 pts) Jansen: 45-40-5 (48 pts) Zack: 42-44-4 (48 pts) Steve: 44-42-4 (46 pts)

Important notes: >>> Our 10 picks in the table above are made "Against the Spread." For example: If one of our staff members predicts Nebraska to beat Michigan State, 21-20, he may still have Michigan State listed on the chart because he is predicting a Nebraska win but does not believe the Huskers will cover the spread (which is -3.0 points in this case). For those unfamiliar with how ATS picks work, head to this link for a full rundown! >>> The spreads are locked in at 2 p.m. Wednesday every week. Each staff member had the same spread to consider. >>> Scoring System: 1 point awarded in the season standings for each correct pick, 1 bonus point awarded for correctly picking an upset straight up, 1 bonus point awarded for predicting the exact score + winner of Nebraska's game. >>> We will do weekly picks during the regular season, and we will extend it into the postseason if Nebraska reaches a bowl game. =========================

Guess the Score Contest: Win a free one-year subscription