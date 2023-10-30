Nebraska football and coach Matt Rhule have released the Huskers' official depth chart for their Week 10 game against Michigan State this Saturday at 11 a.m. CT in East Lansing.

Keep in mind that "anybody that’s an ‘OR’ we just put them alphabetically," Rhule has said about the depth chart. "Just, for me, the depth chart is an organism. It’s ever-changing. I’m not a big ‘set it in stone’ kind of guy. We’re going to play guys, and the competition is always there and you have the power to change your situation. That’ll kind of be a weekly thing."

As opposed to last week, when there was a large number of notable changes to the depth chart for the Huskers ahead of Purdue, there is not a single change from last week to this week on the depth chart.