It’s a red-hot Nebraska football team that heads into East Lansing on Saturday for a date with Michigan State.

The Huskers are 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the Big Ten and will look to earn their fourth consecutive win against a Spartans team that is winless (0-5) in the conference, is 2-6 overall and has lost six in a row after non-league wins over Central Michigan and FCS program Richmond to open the season.

It won’t be easy against Michigan State, though, says Huskers defensive coordinator Tony White, and you won’t hear any players talking about a “winnable game” ahead of the morning tilt (11 a.m. CT on Fox Sports 1).

Here are five key takeaways as White and a slew of those Husker players met with the media on Tuesday – including a preseason plan by White, which he shared on the second day of fall camp, that seemed far-fetched at the time but has become true.