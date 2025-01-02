Year in Review: Assessing the state of the RB room at the end of 2024

In the second installment of Inside Nebraska's 'Year in Review' series, Steve Marik and Tim Verghese discuss running backs coach EJ Barthel and his stable of backs.

The two first discuss the emergence of Emmett Johnson as a weapon in the offense down the stretch of the season. Though Johnson's late emergence was the story of the room, Dante Dowdell led the team in rushing and statistically, was considered one of the best short-yardage backs in the country in 2024. The two discuss Dowdell's departure, Rahmir Johnson's departure and what it means for the room moving forward. To close, the two talk new additions to the room, expectations for just how many running backs will be on the 105-man roster and who could step up in the rotation behind Johnson in 2025.