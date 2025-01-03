Nebraska hosts No. 15 UCLA while riding 19-game win streak inside PBA

Not since the Creighton defeat on Dec. 3, 2023, has the Nebraska men’s basketball team lost at home inside Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. One more win would tie the program record, which has been set two previous times.

That stretch of 19 straight victories in Lincoln — the stellar home-court advantage Husker fans create for Fred Hoiberg’s team has been an incredibly effective tool the team has used to its benefit — will be put to the test Saturday as Nebraska (11-2 overall, 1-1 in Big Ten) hosts No. 15 UCLA (11-2, 2-0) for a 1 p.m. tipoff, which will be shown on FOX with Tim Brando and Nick Bahe on the call.

Saturday's game will mark the first time UCLA has played in Lincoln since 1955.

The Bruins, who already own top-15 wins over No. 12 Oregon (73-71) and No. 14 Gonzaga (65-62), will bring one of the best defenses in college basketball to Lincoln. They’re allowing just 58.7 points per game, seventh-best in the country. Opponents are shooting only 29.6% from 3-point range against them, which ranks 52nd in the country.

It's a team that reminds Hoiberg of Michigan State. The head coach is hoping his team reacts differently than how it did in East Lansing earlier this season.



“Their physical toughness is as good as anybody in the country,” Hoiberg said Thursday after a practice inside PBA. “And when you look at their numbers defensively, it's one through five — those guys guard anybody.”

But Nebraska’s defense has been strong, too. Led by lead assistant Nate Loenser’s game plans, the Husker D is holding opponents to 65.1 points per game, a top-50 mark nationally at No. 42.

Hoiberg said UCLA does a great job of limiting post touches, keeping the ball out of the paint and rotating on every pass. But one aspect of the UCLA defense Hoiberg is really hammering to his team are the steals.

Nebraska’s offense, which has had its issues with turnovers this season, will need to value the basketball on Saturday because UCLA averages 9.3 steals per game, good for 35th in the country. Kobe Johnson, a 6-6 guard and crosstown transfer from USC, is averaging a whopping 2.2 steals each contest.

“They're going to be in gaps. We can't play in a crowd — that's going to be as important as anything in this game,” Hoiberg said. “If you do, they're going to take it from you and there's nothing you can do about it. We're not going to be the first team all of a sudden that can get by their first line of defense, we have to make simple plays all game long.”

Starting to cut down on the self-inflicted turnovers is what Hoiberg wants to see the most. He noted two of Nebraska’s turnovers against Southern on Monday were due to stepping out of bounds — mistakes like those “eats away your insides” Hoiberg said.

“We have to clean it up if we want to win consistently in this league,” Hoiberg said. “We have to value possessions much better than what we're doing right now, and finish possessions better than what we're doing right now. And UCLA is going to test us in both of those areas on Saturday afternoon.”

Trying to replicate UCLA defensively isn’t an easy task. But Hoiberg has a few young, developing pieces behind the scenes — guys like Nick Janowski, Braden Frager and Justin Bolis — who do their best, and it’s not half bad according to Hoiberg.

Imitating the other team not only helps the older players in the rotation prepare for what they’ll see on Saturday, but it also continues their own development.

“Those guys, in their first year in the program, they're learning every system in the league now,” Hoiberg said. “And when we go on the road — we’ve already been to Michigan State — next week, you go to Iowa, you go to Purdue. They're going to experience all that. And that's very beneficial for their futures. But I give those guys all the credit in the world, being the first ones in the gym, going out there and trying to learn all the plays that we're going to face, and they do a really good job of executing and getting us prepared.”

The travel for the Big Ten teams coming from the coasts will be challenging, Hoiberg said. The head coach noted UCLA arrived in Lincoln on Thursday, two days before the game, in an effort to get acclimated to the different time zone.