Year in Review: Assessing the 2024 wide receiver room

In the third installment of Inside Nebraska's 'Year in Review' series, Steve Marik and Tim Verghese assess the wide receiver room.

The two first discuss the impacts of transfers Jahmal Banks and Isaiah Neyor and whether the two lived up to expectations. Next the two talk the breakout of Jacory Barney and the longterm trajectory for Nebraska's star freshman pass-catcher. While Barney broke out, the two also discuss limited contributions from the rest of the young pass-catchers on the roster and what this offseason means for underclassmen like Carter Nelson, Quinn Clark and Keenan Smith.

To close, the two discuss the early impact of new wide receivers coach Daikiel Shorts Jr., new additions to the room and an early outlook on the room for 2025.