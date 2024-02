Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule put the finishing touches on his second recruiting class with the Huskers on Wednesday's 2024 late national signing day.

Rhule and Co. did so by pulling out a big recruiting win over a traditional Big Ten opponent (Michigan State) and a future one (UCLA) with the addition of four-star DE Keona Wilhite. And the Huskers took a chance on a high-upside defensive back out of Philadelphia in three-star Kahmir Prescott.

RELATED: Husker Football National Signing Day Recap

The Rivals National team broke down the two new signees on their National Signing Day Live Show on Wednesday. Check out their analysis in the videos below. Scroll further down for links to all of Inside Nebraska's coverage so far of NSD and Rhule's Wednesday press conference.