The lion’s share of Nebraska football’s next wave of talent has already been closed out for seven weeks.

Matt Rhule and Co. signed a Class of 2024 haul that ranks No. 18 nationally, No. 5 in the Big Ten and in the Top 25 in average star rating per player.

The Huskers, however, appear to have something up their sleeves and are looking to put a cherry on top of that sundae. Two cherries, in fact, if all goes well.

That two-in-one special to finish the class is the story to track as we get you set with our primer for Wednesday's traditional national signing day.