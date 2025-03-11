WATCH: Rhule, Rocco, Dane and Dasan preview Nebraska spring ball

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule met with the media on Tuesday morning to preview the Huskers' 2025 spring ball season.
Additionally, three additions out of the transfer portal this offseason spoke with Husker Media for the first time since arriving at Nebraska – wide receiver Dane Key (Kentucky), offensive lineman Rocco Spindler (Notre Dame) and linebacker Dasan McCollough (Oklahoma/Indiana).
Watch Rhule's full press conference video and hear from those three new arrivals via the links below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel.
HC Matt Rhule
WR Dane Key
OL Rocco Spindler
LB Dasan McCullough
