SEC Spotlight: Committed prospects on flip watch

Tyson Bacon (Photo by Hunter DeNote)

Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman takes a look at four SEC commitments that could be at risk to flip their pledges before the end of the year.

Bacon gave an early commitment to Tennessee midway through his junior season, and the blue-chipper remains in high demand by several other SEC contenders, including the in-state Crimson Tide. Alabama is set to host Bacon this week after he returned to Rocky Top last weekend for a spring visit. The Tide will get Bacon back to campus for a June official visit. Georgia and Florida are also in line for officials.

Gibson gave a commitment to the Crimson Tide on Christmas Eve. After returning to the Capstone shortly after, Gibson remains a top target for Auburn and Tennessee – both of which finished behind Alabama as finalists. The Tigers and Vols will both get Gibson back on campus for official visits before his recruitment is locked down.

Toodle popped in-state to Auburn during the Tigers' hot streak last summer that got kicked off at Big Cat Weekend. Toodle has remained solid to his pledge ever since and is continuing to explore new contenders. North Carolina, Baylor and Florida have all come on strong with Toodle since the end of his junior season. His most recent stop in Chapel Hill was a needle-mover. This recruitment is in line for some twists and turns before it's all said and done.