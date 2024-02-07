Wilhite, ranked as the No. 24 weakside defensive end and No. 14 player in the state of Arizona, spoke with Inside Nebraska to detail his decision and why he chose to commit and sign with the Huskers.

But later in the day, the Huskers also added four-star defensive end Keona Wilhite out of Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe Catholic.

The first was three-star Philadelphia (Pa.) Neumann Goretti safety Kahmir Prescott , a former Wisconsin commit. You can read more about him here and here .

Wilhite then took an official visit to both Michigan State and Nebraska, but UCLA had a prior relationship and was in the lead for Wilhite's commitment. Nebraska let Wilhite know he was a priority by sending defensive coordinator Tony White to Wilhite's home in Arizona a few days after his official visit in Lincoln. Michigan State did the same.

Wilhite's recruitment has been full of twists and turns. The 6-foot-5, 234-pounder verbally committed to Arizona and then-head coach Jedd Fisch last June, but decommitted in October. Wilhite committed to Washington and then-head coach Kalen DeBoer 21 days later, and he even signed with the Huskies in December. After DeBoer left Seattle to coach Alabama, however, Wilhite asked for and received a release from his National Letter of Intent.

However, UCLA still led the other programs for Wilhite following White's visit. Nebraska was scheduled to have a second in-home visit before the start of the dead period, this time with White, head coach Matt Rhule and defensive line coach Terrance Knighton. Wilhite confirmed with Inside Nebraska last Wednesday that the Friday in-home visit wasn't happening anymore.

But with national reports linking UCLA head coach Chip Kelly to open NFL positions, Wilhite's recruitment took yet another turn, leading the recruit to reconsider his options.

“Seeing the news about UCLA, seeing how their coach is trying to leave," Wilhite said. "And seeing what happened with Washington when coach DeBoer left, the whole program went to a reboot. So, I don’t know what kind of situation that would leave me in if I were to go there."

But with Nebraska, there was stability with Rhule. On top of that, the vibe Wilhite felt on his official visit — as well as the conversations he had with current players like Ty Robinson and Kai Wallin — made Nebraska an excellent choice in his eyes.

“UCLA was very close. They were my number one until I sat down and really started to think about my goals," said Wilhite, who's from Crescent City, California, and moved to Arizona when he was 11 years old. "I was thinking UCLA because there’s a beach there, I’m from California, and I was just thinking I’d be able to have more fun over at UCLA. But then I realized, it's not supposed to be fun when you're trying to get to the league. Based on what I’ve seen, everyone at Nebraska is focused. So I chose them because I want to be focused, too.”

Knighton was another primary reason why Wilhite felt Nebraska was an easy choice after things fell through with UCLA. The two see eye to eye. And being coached by a former NFL defensive lineman who's been there and done that didn't hurt, either.

“He was telling me he’d hold me accountable and that he’d really push me to where I want to be," Wilhite said of what Knighton told him on the official visit. "Knowing that he was in the league, I really trust him to do that.”

Wilhite added that White not only did a good job of selling Nebraska's program and himself as a coach, but of the DC being a caring person, too. As it turns out, White went above and beyond during his trip to Arizona, getting there early to catch the basketball game of Brandon Wilhite, Keona's brother.

That really stood out.

“He was the first coach to come to my brother’s basketball game and really support him,” Wilhite said of White. “I really appreciated that, actually. And him coming over to my house after to get to know my family a bit more and get to meet my dog, it was great. I could tell he wasn’t just recruiting. I could tell he really wanted me over there.”

White made a good impression on all the Wilhites, too. That includes the family's dog — their pit bull Creed, named for the movie.

“My father named him because he wanted him to be tough, but he’s just a little furball who loves people,” Wilhite said with a laugh. “But he (White) loved him. He just pet him. Didn’t mind the drool.”

Wilhite will arrive on campus in May, meaning he will not be in Lincoln for spring ball practices.

Wilhite, the 30th member of Nebraska's 2024 class, adds to the Huskers' haul that is ranked Top 20 nationally and Top 5 in the Big Ten.