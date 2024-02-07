Many college football programs across the country have had their 2024 class set since the early signing period last December. Nebraska, however, is not one of those programs, as the Feb. 7 traditional national signing day produced another signee to the Huskers’ class: Three-star Philadelphia (Pa.) Neumann Goretti safety Kahmir Prescott has announced his commitment to Nebraska football.

Prescott verbally committed to Wisconsin last April over the others in his top five: Nebraska, Penn State, Michigan State and Pittsburgh. The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder stuck with the Badgers until re-opening his recruitment Dec. 7.

Prescott is a hard-hitter who could fit different roles in the back end of the Huskers’ defense. Already 6-1, he’ll continue to get bigger and stronger. Physical and a solid tackler, Prescott has potential to play closer to the line of scrimmage, like the rover does at times in Tony White’s defense, and be another run stopper in the tackle box. Or he can play as a traditional safety and carry receivers down the field. Prescott ran track in high school, recording a personal-best time of 10.99 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 22.62 in the 200.

Prescott made an impact in all three phases of the game as a senior at Neumann Goretti last fall. As a safety, he recorded 15 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble. He was a versatile athlete on offense and special teams as well and scored nine touchdowns — six receiving, two rushing and one on kickoff return.

As a receiver, Prescott caught 25 passes for 500 yards. As a ball carrier, he took 18 carries for 76 yards. He took seven kickoffs for 230 yards — an average of 32.9 yards per return — with one score.

As a junior at Northeast High School in Philly, Prescott played in 10 games and made 35 tackles, four interceptions — two of which were pick-sixes — three tackles for loss and one sack.

It’s not publicly known whether Prescott is on scholarship or if he is a preferred walk-on. Indications, however, are that Prescott is joining the program as a PWO when factoring in the Huskers’ current scholarship numbers, their current roster size and Prescott being added to the class this late in the cycle.

Prescott becomes the 10th defensive back in Nebraska’s 2024 class, though some of them are expected to grow and develop into linebackers. The Huskers will finish the 2024 cycle with a class ranked in the Top 20 nationally and Top 5 in the Big Ten.