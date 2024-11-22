Three thoughts from Nebraska's win at No. 14 Creighton

The Inside Nebraska staff gives its Bold Predictions and final scores for Nebraska-Wisconsin.
Final score, match recap, video highlights as Nebraska VB dominates Iowa and improves to 40-0 all-time over Hawkeyes.
In this week's recruiting mailbag, we address how Nebraska's secondary, important targets left and the updated rankings
Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese and Steve Marik discuss how Nebraska played at USC with Dana Holgorsen as the playcaller.
Here are five guesses, plus two bonus picks, for who Dana Holgorsen was impressed by.
