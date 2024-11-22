Nebraska-Wisconsin final score predictions + CFB Week 13 staff picks ATS

Game day for Nebraska football is only a day away as head coach Matt Rhule and the Huskers get set for Saturday's home matchup against Wisconsin. The Huskers (5-5 overall, 2-5 Big Ten) and Badgers (5-5, 3-4) will square off at 2:30 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network. As we await opening kickoff, the Inside Nebraska crew* dishes out final score predictions for Huskers vs. Badgers and gives their College Football Week 13 picks against the spread! GUESS THE SCORE CONTEST: Tell us your final score predictions for Nebraska-Wisconsin IN THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board for a chance to win a free one-year subscription! Scroll to the bottom of this page for more info. *Publisher Zack Carpenter, staff writer Steve Marik, recruiting analyst Tim Verghese and digital producer Jansen Coburn

NEBRASKA vs. WISCONSIN: Final Score Predictions

Spread: NEB -2.5 Total: 42.5 >> Spread and total per BetMGM as of 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20 ********** ZACK: Nebraska 23, Wisconsin 14 STEVE: Wisconsin 24, Nebraska 21 TIM: Nebraska 20, Wisconsin 10 JANSEN: Nebraska 21, Wisconsin 7

CFB WEEK 13 PICKS

CFB Week 13 Games *AP Top 25 rankings **Spreads as of 12 p.m. on Wednesday Matchup* Spread** Wisconsin (5-5) @ Nebraska (5-5) NEB -2.5 5 Indiana (10-0) @ 2 Ohio State (9-1) OSU -12.5 24 Illinois (7-3) @ Rutgers (6-4) ILL -1 Iowa (6-4) @ Maryland (4-6) IOWA -6.5 4 Penn State (9-1) @ Minnesota (6-4) PSU -11.5 USC (5-5) @ UCLA (4-6) USC -4.5 UConn (7-3) @ Syracuse (7-3) SYR -10.5 14 BYU (9-1) @ 21 Arizona State (8-2) ASU -3 25 Washington State (8-2) @ Oregon State (4-6) WSU -12.5 18 Army (9-0) @ 6 Notre Dame (9-1) ND -15.5

CFB Week 13 Picks ATS $ = straight-up upset; all picks are made ATS (against the spread) Zack Steve Tim Jansen Nebraska Wisconsin – $ Nebraska Nebraska Ohio State Indiana Indiana Indiana – $ Illinois Illinois Illinois Illinois Maryland Maryland Iowa Iowa Minnesota Penn State Minnesota Penn State USC UCLA USC UCLA Syracuse Syracuse Syracuse Syracuse Arizona State BYU – $ BYU – $ BYU – $ Wazzu Wazzu Wazzu Wazzu Notre Dame Notre Dame Notre Dame Army Last week: 7-3 (8 pts) Last week: 3-7 (3 pts) Last week: 2-8 (2 pts) Last week: 9-1 (10 pts)

Important notes: >>> Our 10 picks in the table above are made "Against the Spread." For example: If one of our staff members predicts Nebraska to beat Colorado, 35-31, they may still have Colorado listed on the chart because they are predicting a Nebraska win but do not believe the Huskers will cover the spread. For those unfamiliar with how ATS picks work, head to this link for a full rundown! >>> The spreads are locked in ever week at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, at the latest. Each staff member has the same spread to consider for each respective game. >>> Scoring System: 1 point awarded in the season standings for each correct pick, 1 bonus point awarded for correctly picking an upset straight up, 1 bonus point awarded for predicting the exact score + winner of Nebraska's game. Tiebreaker is the best W-L record. End-of-season tiebreaker is W-L record ATS in Nebraska games.

SEASON STANDINGS

1 – Zack: 53-57-1 (63 pts) 2 – Steve: 52-57-1 (60 pts) 3 – Tim: 55-54-1 (59 pts) 4 – Jansen: 47-62-1 (56 pts) Record in straight-up upset picks: Steve: 8-8 Tim: 4-5 Jansen: 11-13 Zack: 11-15

