How to watch, stream, listen to Nebraska-Wisconsin & all CFB Week 13 games

Nebraska football is back at it again as Matt Rhule and the Huskers (5-5 overall, 2-5 Big Ten) square off with Wisconsin (5-5, 3-4) on Saturday in Lincoln. Below, you will find the information for TV, streaming and radio options, additional game notes to prepare you for the Huskers' Big Ten tilt against the Badgers, plus TV info for all of the other games on Saturday's Week 13 college football slate.

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin: How to watch, stream, listen

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT TV Channel: Big Ten Network Commentators: Jeff Levering (play by play), Jake Butt (color) and Brooke Fletcher (sideline)

Streaming: Fox Sports App Radio: Huskers Radio Network (Greg Sharpe, Damon Benning, Jessica Coody) Listen online: Huskers.com App Audio: Official Huskers App

Betting Info

Spread: NEB -2.5 Total: 42.5 >> Spread and total per BetMGM as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19

TV info for all CFB Week 13 games (Friday + Saturday)

Notes: >> Insider's Board member Alum-Ni deserves a MASSIVE shoutout and thank you for organizing this week's slate of games every week. >> All times Central >> Games featuring a 2024 Nebraska opponent are in bold italics and denoted with *** >> Sorted by Date/Time. All times Central. All rankings from AP Poll ================================= ================================= BYE WEEK

Hawaii Memphis Navy New Mexico #1 Oregon #20 Tulane Washington ================================= ================================= FRIDAY – NOVEMBER 22 6:00 PM Temple at Texas-San Antonio (ESPN2)

7:00 PM Purdue at Michigan State (FOX)***

9:00 PM #23 UNLV at San Jose State (FOX Sports 1) ================================= ================================= SATURDAY – NOVEMBER 23 11:00 AM Connecticut at Syracuse (ACC Network) #24 Illinois at Rutgers (Peacock)*** #5 Indiana at #2 Ohio State (FOX)*** Iowa at Maryland (Big Ten Network)*** #9 Mississippi at Florida (ABC) North Carolina at Boston College (The CW) Sam Houston State at Jacksonville State (CBS Sports Network) #13 Southern Methodist at Virginia (ESPN2) Wake Forest at #11 Miami (FL) (ESPN)

11:45 AM Massachusetts at #8 Georgia (SEC Network)

12:00 PM Texas-El Paso at #10 Tennessee (ESPN+)*** Western Kentucky at Liberty (ESPN+)

12:30 PM Charleston Southern at Florida State (ESPN+)

1:00 PM Bowling Green at Ball State (ESPN+) Rice at Alabama-Birmingham (ESPN+)

1:30 PM James Madison at Appalachian State (ESPN+) New Mexico State at Middle Tennessee State (ESPN+)

2:00 PM Arizona at TCU (ESPN+) Charlotte at Florida Atlantic (ESPN+) Florida International at Kennesaw State (ESPN+) Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas State (ESPN+) South Alabama at Southern Mississippi (ESPN+)

2:30 PM #14 BYU at #21 Arizona State (ESPN) Central Florida at West Virginia (ESPNU) #16 Colorado at Kansas (FOX)*** East Carolina at North Texas (ESPN+) Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina (ESPN+) Kentucky at #3 Texas (ABC) Northwestern at Michigan (FOX Sports 1) #4 Penn State at Minnesota (CBS) San Diego State at Utah State (CBS Sports Network) Stanford at California (ACC Network) Texas Tech at Oklahoma State (ESPN+) The Citadel at #17 Clemson (The CW) Tulsa at South Florida (ESPN+) Wisconsin at Nebraska (Big Ten Network)

3:00 PM Louisiana Tech at Arkansas (ESPN+) Pittsburgh at Louisville (ESPN2) Wofford at #19 South Carolina (ESPN+)

3:15 PM Missouri at Mississippi State (SEC Network)

4:00 PM Troy at Louisiana-Lafayette (ESPN+)

6:00 PM #18 Army at #6 Notre Dame (NBC) Baylor at Houston (FOX Sports 1) #12 Boise State at Wyoming (CBS Sports Network) Georgia State at Texas State (ESPN+) #25 Washington State at Oregon State (The CW)

6:30 PM #7 Alabama at Oklahoma (ABC) #22 Iowa State at Utah (FOX) Marshall at Old Dominion (ESPNU) #15 Texas A&M at Auburn (ESPN)

6:45 PM Vanderbilt at LSU (SEC Network)

7:00 PM Cincinnati at Kansas State (ESPN2) Virginia Tech at Duke (ACC Network)

9:30 PM Air Force at Nevada (FOX Sports 1) Colorado State at Fresno State (CBS Sports Network) USC at UCLA (NBC)***

Nebraska vs Wisconsin: Series History

***Stats & Info provided courtesy of Nebraska Athletics Communications***

>> Nebraska and Wisconsin are meeting for the 10th time in the past 11 seasons. Aside from a COVID cancellation in 2020, the teams have met each season since 2014, and Wisconsin carries a 10-game win streak in the series into Saturday's contest. >> Overall, Wisconsin holds a 13-4 edge in the series, including winning 11 of 12 since Nebraska joined the Big Ten. >> Nebraska and Wisconsin play for the Freedom Trophy each season, a trophy that debuted for the 2014 game. >> Following this week's meeting, Nebraska and Wisconsin are not scheduled to meet in the 2025 or 2026 seasons. >> Nebraska's last victory was in the 2012 regular season when Nebraska rallied from a 17-point deficit for a 30-27 victory in Lincoln. The teams had a rematch in the 2012 Big Ten Championship Game with Wisconsin coming out on top. >> This will mark the third straight meeting in the series pitting unranked teams, after one of two teams was ranked in 13 of the previous 14 meetings. >> Nebraska's victories in 1965 and 1966 featured linebacker Barry Alvarez who went on to be Wisconsin's head coach and athletic director.

Senior Day headliners

>> Nebraska will have Senior Day festivities before Saturday's contest against Wisconsin, with the Husker program expected to honor more than 20 players. >> The group of seniors is headlined by five players who are in their sixth year in the Nebraska program. Offensive tackle Bryce Benhart, running back Rahmir Johnson, defensive lineman Ty Robinson and linebackers John Bullock and Javin Wright were all part of the Huskers' 2019 recruiting class and have spent their entire career in Lincoln. >> Benhart and Robinson are both expected to play in their 58th career game on Saturday afternoon. The two share the program record for games played after surpassing Cameron Meredith (56 games) in last Saturday's contest at USC. >> Fourteen of the Husker players listed as seniors have made at least 15 starts in their college careers.

Career starts among Husker seniors

>> OT Bryce Benhart, 51 (51 at Nebraska) >> C Ben Scott, 49 (21) >> P Brian Buschini, 49 (34) >> DE Ty Robinson, 43 (43) >> OT Turner Corcoran, 35 (35) >> Rover Isaac Gifford, 32 (32) >> NT Nash Hutmacher, 24 (24) >> OL Micah Mazzccua, 24 (3) >> LB John Bullock, 20 (20) >> WR Isaiah Neyor, 20 (7) >> CB Tommi Hill, 18 (18) >> WR Jahmal Banks, 17 (7) >> S DeShon Singleton, 15 (15) >> DE Jimari Butler, 15 (15)

Numbers to Know