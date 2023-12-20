Purdy, a 6-foot-2 and 210-pound grad transfer, can play immediately in 2024 and will have two seasons of eligibility left.

Purdy spent the past two seasons in Lincoln. He played in 12 games with four starts, completing 50 percent of his total passes (53-of-105) for 529 yards and two touchdowns with six interceptions. Purdy also rushed for a combined 53 yards and three touchdowns in 2022 and 2023.

Purdy came to Nebraska in January 2022 after spending the first two seasons of his career at Florida State.

Purdy becomes the fourth scholarship player to leave the Husker program this offseason, joining defensive backs Javier Morton (who left the team in October) and Tamon Lynum, tight end/linebacker Jake Appleget and quarterback Jeff Sims.

The departures of Sims and Purdy leaves Nebraska's quarterback room extremely young and inexperienced, although it has potential. The Huskers currently have three scholarship quarterbacks in the room, including Heinrich Haarberg, who will be entering his fourth year in the program in 2024 and started eight games in 2023, and freshmen Dylan Raiola and Daniel Kaelin.

Raiola is the biggest recruit win in modern Husker history. The legacy recruit is ranked as the top quarterback in the Class of 2024 and the No. 2 overall recruit. Kaelin is a three-star in the 2024 class. Both quarterbacks were Elite 11 finalists last summer.

The Huskers also had two walk-on quarterbacks in the room in 2023: Luke Longval, a transfer from Iowa Western Community College, and Jack Woche, a transfer from Ole Miss.