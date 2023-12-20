Nebraska ’s defensive backs group in the Class of 2024 grew by one today after Larry Tarver Jr. flipped to the Huskers from a fellow Big Ten program — Maryland.

Tarver, a 5-foot-11, 165-pound four-star prospect from Miami (Fla.) Norland, had been committed to Mike Locksley at Maryland since June 27. Before that, he was a Florida International commit from April 23.

The Huskers had Tarver in Lincoln for an official visit Dec. 15-16. It was his second visit to see Nebraska, as the recruit was in town for the Purdue game this past fall. This past weekend he was in the same visiting group as five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, who announced his own flip from Georgia to Nebraska on Monday.

Tarver joins five other true defensive backs in the class, including three-stars Caleb Benning (Omaha, Neb.), Mario Buford (Desoto, Texas), Rex Guthrie (Littleton, Colo.), Donovan Jones (Omaha, Neb.) and Evan Taylor (Waxhaw, N.C.). Two other recruits listed as athletes, Roger Gradney (Altair, Texas) and Braylen Prude (Pearland, Texas), project as defensive backs to start, too.

Tarver has the kind of speed Matt Rhule and his top evaluator/DBs coach, Evan Cooper, covet. The cornerback owns times of 10.65 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 21.55 in the 200.

After Tarver committed to Florida International, he picked up offers from both Maryland and Texas A&M, which he visited June 23-25. Tarver also owns offers from Miami and Louisville, among others.

As a senior at Norland, Tarver recorded 27 tackles, four interceptions and two sacks as a corner. He spent his junior season at TRU Prep in Miami Gardens, where he played corner, receiver and returner. As a junior he was named Miami Herald all-county second team.