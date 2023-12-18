Carpenter: Dylan Raiola is Huskers' most important recruiting win in 30 yrs
This is Part 3 of our analysis breakdown on five-star QB Dylan Raiola and his commitment to Nebraska football.
Dylan Raiola is one of the best high school quarterback prospects of the last 10 years. It’s why he’s the No. 1 QB in the 2024 class, and it’s why I believe the new Nebraska football commit would have still been the best quarterback in the 2023 cycle if he had been dropped straight into that class – yes, even at his age and despite that class being loaded with five guys ranked as five-star signal callers.
The reason, by the way, that he isn’t ranked No. 1 overall anymore is because he is in the same 2024 class as a receiver, Jeremiah Smith, who shares the exact same pedigree as the best receiver prospect since Julio Jones.
But I digress.
If you don’t trust or care about my opinion on Raiola – although you should – then perhaps you would trust that of one of the best developers of quarterback talent in the college game: Lincoln Riley.
INSIDE NEBRASKA'S 3-PART DYLAN RAIOLA ANALYSIS:
