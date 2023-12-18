Dylan Raiola is one of the best high school quarterback prospects of the last 10 years. It’s why he’s the No. 1 QB in the 2024 class, and it’s why I believe the new Nebraska football commit would have still been the best quarterback in the 2023 cycle if he had been dropped straight into that class – yes, even at his age and despite that class being loaded with five guys ranked as five-star signal callers.

The reason, by the way, that he isn’t ranked No. 1 overall anymore is because he is in the same 2024 class as a receiver, Jeremiah Smith, who shares the exact same pedigree as the best receiver prospect since Julio Jones.

But I digress.

If you don’t trust or care about my opinion on Raiola – although you should – then perhaps you would trust that of one of the best developers of quarterback talent in the college game: Lincoln Riley.

