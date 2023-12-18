Matt Rhule and the Huskers have completely changed the game and, after a wild week of news (really, a full year-plus of news), may have set in motion the future of the program as five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola has committed to Nebraska.

Raiola, the No. 1 QB and No. 2 overall player in the Class of 2024, gives the Huskers the biggest and most shocking commitment in at least the last two years of college football, dating back to Deion Sanders flipping the years-long commitment of Travis Hunter from Florida State to Jackson State.

Now that the decision from Raiola is N, let's take a look at what he brings with him to Lincoln.

This is a big one. Raiola's commitment supercharges the Huskers' hopes and dreams of returning to glory. Winning championships for this once-proud program and this always-proud fan base can now be labeled as attainable goals. Those are no longer pipe dreams.

We can't settle for a one-and-done analysis piece. We're breaking down the Raiola commitment into three parts. Here's Part 1 on the long-term impact as the Huskers finally have a quarterback who other Big Ten teams will fear and can usher in a renaissance of Nebraska football amid some monumental shifts in the conference and across the entire sport.

