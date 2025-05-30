Highs, lows & whoas: Recapping ‘improbable scenario’ of Nebraska BSB season

Remember yesterday, when I quoted Nebraska baseball coach Will Bolt's "go with the flow" comments at the top of that story and inserted a quick thought of “who cares about the draw” in regard to the team's NCAA Tournament path?

Well, to branch off of that, and as a quick-fire refresher as the Huskers enter their first game today against Oklahoma (4 p.m. CT on ESPN+) at the Chapel Hill Regional, this morning I just wanted to run through this unthinkable run and recap some of the incredibleness of it all:

>> The Huskers were sitting at 19-23 overall and 7-12 in the Big Ten nearly one month ago to the day following an April 25 loss at Maryland. Some other markers at that point in the schedule:

>> The last time they had sported a winning record was at 3-2 on Feb. 21, complete with a No. 23 national ranking. Their preseason No. 24 rank, and subsequent bump up one spot after beating then-No. 16 Vanderbilt, was stripped away upon losing four of their first seven.

>> The last time they were at .500 was a week later, a win over Sam Houston moving the Huskers to 4-4 on Feb. 28.

>> They started the conference season losing four of their first five series. They sandwiched a 2-1 series victory over Rutgers in between a run of a combined 3-9 record in series losses to Washington, UCLA, USC and Iowa.

If you’re reading this and you say out loud right now – excluding any family members, partners or other loved ones who are directly linked with someone from the Nebraska baseball team – that a scorching-hot run through the last month of the schedule, a second consecutive Big Ten Tournament championship and a second straight NCAA Tournament berth were all achievable, then you are one of two things. You are either: 1) a liar or 2) definitely a liar.