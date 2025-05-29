Nebraska BSB: Injury updates, Bolt talks Sooners and 'battle-tested' bunch

When he was asked on Monday if he had any initial thoughts about his team being placed in the Chapel Hill Regional, Nebraska baseball coach Will Bolt echoed the same sentiment that should be shared unanimously among all Husker fans.

“We just kind of go with the flow and figure out once they tell us where we're going, whether it's a bus or a plane trip. We're excited,” Bolt said during a news conference following the NCAA Baseball Tournament Selection Show.

The Huskers have a difficult draw in the Chapel Hill Regional, having been grouped with No. 5 North Carolina, Oklahoma and Holy Cross.

But, truly, who cares about the draw?

Nebraska is here. Back in the Big Dance for the second straight season. Let’s do battle.

But before we enter said battle, let’s prep for it. Here are some takeaways, updates and a few additional thoughts following Bolt’s media availability this week.