Welcome to National Signing Day at Inside Nebraska! Today marks the start of the early signing period, the three-day period that has essentially replaced the traditional NSD in February as the vast majority of every school's recruiting class will submit their National Letters of Intent today. Nebraska football and the rest of the country will officially welcome their new crop of talent to their program with high school recruits and transfers eligible to submit their paperwork beginning at 7 a.m. local time in their region of the country.

Nebraska is set to welcome the second recruiting class under head coach coach Matt Rhule.

Last December was one of the busiest and most hectic early signing periods in recent memory for the Huskers as they welcomed the bulk of their massive 28-person high school/JUCO scholarship class and 11 first-time Huskers via the transfer portal on the first day of the signing period.

This time around will not be nearly as intense. That wild period already took place over the last week leading up to NSD with the ever-evolving shifts in the Huskers' quarterback recruiting. In the end, they got their quarterback of the future by landing the best prospect possible, five-star and No. 2-ranked overall player Dylan Raiola, who will make it all official today.

Still, though it will not be as high-octane as December 2022, this year's NSD will still feature a few surprises and last-minute flips as Nebraska is projected to sign 25 high school recruits in the Class of 2024 and none out of the transfer portal ... for now.

Keep it locked right here to Inside Nebraska's National Signing Day HQ throughout the day as we provide the latest updates up through Rhule's signing day presser beginning at 11:30 a.m.

We will be keeping you up to speed on the signings, last-minute flips and more updates as each National Letter of Intent arrives at the Hawks Championship Center and Nebraska prospects officially start their Husker careers.

=================================