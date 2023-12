Nebraska football continued its hot recruiting run late in the cycle with the addition of Florida defensive back Amare Sanders, who committed to the Huskers on National Signing Day and put pen to paper to officially join the program.

Sanders, a three-star out of Miami's Gulliver Prep, is the No. 64-ranked safety in the 2024 cycle. He is the Huskers' 29th signee – and most likely the last – in their class.

Now that Sanders' decision is N, let's take a look at what he gives the Huskers on the field and how he impacts their 2024 class.