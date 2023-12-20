He is the third player to announce his commitment to the Huskers on National Signing Day as he joins fellow defensive back Larry Tarver Jr. , a four-star who flipped from Maryland on NSD, and four-star linebacker Vincent Shavers , who was previously committed to Miami.

Nebraska football continued its hot streak on the recruiting trail today by landing the commitment of Amare Sanders , a 2024 three-star defensive back from Gulliver Prep (Miami) who has officially signed with Matt Rhule and the Huskers.

CONSIDER AN ALL-ACCESS SUBSCRIPTION for less than $2/week to unlock all of our premium articles and sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD

Nebraska made quite the impression on Sanders, who took an official visit to Lincoln the first weekend in June.

Following his visit, Sanders told Inside Nebraska he enjoyed talks with Rhule and secondary coach Evan Cooper about who they are as people and the type of culture and attitude they envision building in Lincoln.

"Being able to build relationships," Sanders said. "The football standpoint is going to take care of itself. They believe in me on the field, because I believe in myself as far as building relationships with the community. Just begin those relationships as soon as I walk on campus. That's what's going to make going to Nebraska (special). Building relationships and get to continue to build that family structure. I feel like we all have that same mindset."

Sanders is new to the sport. Last fall was his first season playing football at Gulliver Prep. Sanders – whose older brother, Tony, plays basketball at Notre Dame – thought basketball was going to be his sport at the next level as well. In his first season of football, however, he recorded 49 tackles, 10 pass breakups and three interceptions. The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder showed enough promise for in-state football programs like Florida, Florida State and Miami, as well as an SEC team to the west, Auburn, to offer.

He was also offered by a slew of fellow Big Ten teams (Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, plus the Huskers) and all of the other FBS programs in his home state (FIU, Florida Atlantic, UCF and South Florida) came calling with offers.

Sanders, though, has chosen Lincoln as his next destination and is now the Huskers' 28th commitment in their 2024 class and ninth defensive back commit in the cycle.

Discuss the Huskers' addition of Amare Sanders and predict who will be their next commitment on the Insider's Board.