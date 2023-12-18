Advertisement
DRHQ: All of Inside Nebraska's reaction & analysis on 5-star Dylan Raiola

Five-star QB and No. 2 overall player Dylan Raiola committed to Nebraska football, giving the Huskers a program-altering recruiting win
Five-star QB and No. 2 overall player Dylan Raiola committed to Nebraska football, giving the Huskers a program-altering recruiting win (Graphic: Jansen Coburn/Inside Nebraska)
Zack Carpenter • InsideNebraska
It's indisputable: Nebraska football landing the commitment of five-star quarterback and Huskers legacy Dylan Raiola is a monumental, program-altering recruiting win.

Raiola is one of the very best quarterback talents to come out of the high school ranks in the last five years, and he's now a Husker.

That's why we here at Inside Nebraska came out firing with a big boom of Raiola-related content – both written and digital – to break down the nation's No. 2 overall player.

So, welcome to our DRHQ page where you will find ALL of our content packaged into one place. A word to the wise: Bookmark this page and come back for more as we analyze the Raiola addition from all angles.

=================================

Nuts & Bolts

>> Dylan Raiola commits to Nebraska

>> How Raiola's flip from UGA to Nebraska unfolded

=================================

Inside Nebraska's Three-Part Analysis:

>> Part 1: Nebraska supercharges its goal of returning to glory

>> Part 2: Patrick Mahomes, generational talent, future "first-round draft pick"

>> Part 3: Raiola commitment signals changes coming to offensive staff

=================================

Features & Columns:

>> Carpenter: Nebraska's most important recruiting win in 30 years

>> Marik: Strong pieces surround Raiola, the favorite to be QB1 in 2024

=================================

Rivals National:

>> Reacting to Dylan Raiola's flip from Georgia to Nebraska

=================================

Digital Breakdowns:

Head to Inside Nebraska's YouTube channel for all of our digital coverage of Dylan Raiola and the Huskers

Inside Nebraska's Instant Reaction & Analysis:

=================================

Blackshirt Breakdown:

=================================

Rivals National:

=================================

Recruiting Blitz:

=================================

Remember When?

In case you were so inclined to forget who was the first locally to be on the Raiola scoop, a quick refresher:

>> Monday, Dec. 11: Huskers making late push to flip Raiola

>> Monday, Dec. 11: Raiola to Nebraska? Updated prediction

=================================

