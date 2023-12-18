DRHQ: All of Inside Nebraska's reaction & analysis on 5-star Dylan Raiola
It's indisputable: Nebraska football landing the commitment of five-star quarterback and Huskers legacy Dylan Raiola is a monumental, program-altering recruiting win.
Raiola is one of the very best quarterback talents to come out of the high school ranks in the last five years, and he's now a Husker.
That's why we here at Inside Nebraska came out firing with a big boom of Raiola-related content – both written and digital – to break down the nation's No. 2 overall player.
So, welcome to our DRHQ page where you will find ALL of our content packaged into one place. A word to the wise: Bookmark this page and come back for more as we analyze the Raiola addition from all angles.
Nuts & Bolts
>> Dylan Raiola commits to Nebraska
>> How Raiola's flip from UGA to Nebraska unfolded
Inside Nebraska's Three-Part Analysis:
>> Part 1: Nebraska supercharges its goal of returning to glory
>> Part 2: Patrick Mahomes, generational talent, future "first-round draft pick"
>> Part 3: Raiola commitment signals changes coming to offensive staff
Features & Columns:
>> Carpenter: Nebraska's most important recruiting win in 30 years
>> Marik: Strong pieces surround Raiola, the favorite to be QB1 in 2024
Rivals National:
>> Reacting to Dylan Raiola's flip from Georgia to Nebraska
Digital Breakdowns:
Head to Inside Nebraska's YouTube channel for all of our digital coverage of Dylan Raiola and the Huskers
Inside Nebraska's Instant Reaction & Analysis:
Blackshirt Breakdown:
=================================
Rivals National:
Recruiting Blitz:
Remember When?
In case you were so inclined to forget who was the first locally to be on the Raiola scoop, a quick refresher:
>> Monday, Dec. 11: Huskers making late push to flip Raiola
>> Monday, Dec. 11: Raiola to Nebraska? Updated prediction
