The Benning household had a buzz to it last Friday night.

The family’s two French Bulldogs, Biggie and Bhudda, ran around the living room. There was football on the TV — Montana and Furman duking it out in the snow in Missoula. The smell of pizza and wings filled the air. They were delivered from Piezon's Pizzeria, owned by a good friend of the family, Matt Vrzal, a former Husker offensive lineman.

Reason for the buzz? Two key members of the Nebraska football coaching staff — head coach Matt Rhule and his top evaluator and defensive backs coach, Evan Cooper — were visiting 2024 Nebraska commit Caleb Benning and his family.

As the early signing period of Dec. 20-22 approaches, Rhule and his assistants are making the rounds, seeing those who are verbally committed to their 2024 class. Benning, one of the best two-way players in the state the past couple years, got his in-home visit Friday night.