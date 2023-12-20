Looking to add to its defensive backs group for the 2024 season, Nebraska dipped into the FCS ranks to snag Blye Hill from the transfer portal. Hill signed with Nebraska bright and early on Wednesday morning, the first day of the early signing period. Hill spent his true freshman season in 2023 at St. Francis University, a program located in Loretto, Pennsylvania. The lengthy 6-foot-3, 165-pounder, who played his high school ball at Mount Saint Joseph in Baltimore, appeared in nine games for St. Francis and led the defense with six pass breakups and two interceptions to go along with 21 tackles.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PZmZpY2lhbGx5IGluICEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2ln T0lMblFUZEUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9pZ09JTG5RVGRFPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IEJseWUgSGlsbCAoQGhpbGxfYmx5ZSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oaWxsX2JseWUvc3RhdHVzLzE3MzE2ODA3MjQyNjMw NjQwNTU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgNCwgMjAyMzwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Advertisement

Hill took an official visit to Lincoln Dec. 15-16 and has three seasons of eligibility remaining. Nebraska needs to replace starting corner Quinton Newsome, who exhausted his eligibility and has since declared for the 2024 NFL Draft. As of this writing, the Huskers are set to return experienced cornerbacks in Tommi Hill and Malcolm Hartzog. Hill enjoyed success under first-year DBs coach Evan Cooper in 2023. An uber-athletic Orlando native who earned honorable-mention All-Big Ten honors, Hill started seven games at corner and recorded career highs in tackles (26), pass breakups (9) and interceptions (4). Hartzog showed versatility in 2023, starting seven games at corner and three at safety in coordinator Tony White’s 3-3-5 scheme. Hartzog also had a career year with 40 tackles and six pass breakups. The Huskers have young and untested talent at corner behind Hill and Hartzog. Tamon Lynum, one of the top experienced backups in 2023, entered the transfer portal and landed at Pittsburgh.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oaWxsX2JseWU/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGhpbGxfYmx5ZTwvYT4gb3V0IG9mIEJh bHRpbW9yZSwgTWFyeWxhbmQhPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9oYXNodGFnL0dCUj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I0dCUjwvYT4geCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvMjRPdXJzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jMjRPdXJzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vRFhtek1DZnJV MyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RYbXpNQ2ZyVTM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg TmVicmFza2EgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBIdXNrZXJGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IdXNrZXJGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTcz NzQ0ODc1MTA4NDU4NTExMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJl ciAyMCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==