It was fitting that the first signature the Nebraska football program officially secured for its 2024 class on the opening day of the early signing period Wednesday morning at 6 a.m. was Dylan Raiola’s. After all, quarterbacks are the faces of the programs they play at.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound five-star and No. 2-ranked recruit in the 2024 class out of Buford High School in Georgia joined Nebraska’s National Signing Day live show Wednesday morning to talk about why he signed with the Huskers and much more. Simply put, Nebraska was always home. And home is where the heart is. That’s what was going through Raiola’s head when deciding to schedule an official visit to Nebraska last weekend. “With Nebraska, I always believed it was in my blood, it was my in heart, for a long time,” Raiola said. “I just felt that I could be a part of something special, that’s bigger than myself. Lincoln, Nebraska, is a great place and the University of Nebraska is a special place to have a college experience and play sports with some of the best fans.” But other factors played a role in Raiola flipping from Georgia to Nebraska. A big one was head coach Matt Rhule and the relationship building he did with the family. The Raiolas believe in Rhule and the direction he has the program pointed in. “I loved what I’ve seen so far,” Raiola said. “The thing that separates coach Rhule from a lot of people is just the way he connects with his players.”

As everyone who pays attention has seen, Raiola flipping from the Bulldogs to Huskers made national news and sent the Nebraska fan base — and really, the college football community as a whole — into a frenzy. Raiola understands what his commitment and signing has created from a hype and attention standpoint. “I think it just goes to show how much they know their sports, not just their football. But volleyball, basketball, women’s basketball, softball,” Raiola said of Husker fans. “I just think it shows you have a great fan base you look forward to playing for. They’re gonna be there and support you through the ups and downs. You’ve seen that since Nebraska came up on the map. They sell out Memorial Stadium every single game. That speaks to the kind of fans. They have a lot of fun coming to Nebraska events.” Raiola is one of seven legacy recruits — that's if you count Mario Buford, the younger brother of current Husker safety Marques Buford, and Ian Flynt, who's father and sister were once on the Husker track and field teams — in the 2024 class. Dominic Raiola, Dylan's father, was an All-American center for the Huskers who went on to have a stellar career in the NFL. The history of Nebraska’s program is something Raiola knows is important. “It means a lot more than just football,” Raiola said. “I think it’s special that you get to wear that N on your helmet with that red stripe down the middle and know you’re representing something more than just that team that year, but all the people who came before you and laid that foundation, like with coach (Tom) Osborne, coach (Frank) Solich and all those coaches who came through to help lead Nebraska to where it’s at right now.” Dylan is excited to be in the same program and work on the same field as his offensive line coach uncle, Donovan Raiola, who has led an O-line unit that’s shown growth and development since the 2021 season, when Donovan was hired. Any good quarterback knows how important the O-line in front of him is. Growing up in NFL locker rooms for much of his early life, Raiola understands that better than anyone. “Family is huge in my culture — the Hawaiian-Polynesian culture,” Raiola said. “Having him (Donovan) on the staff is awesome. But to the O-line’s credit, that’s a special relationship that not a lot of people understand. The O-line, they don’t get a lot of credit, and they get the most hate. So I need to make sure they’re loved up the most and they’re valued and make sure I take care of them.”