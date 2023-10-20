Guess the Score Contest: Nebraska vs. Northwestern
Nebraska vs Northwestern gets underway at 2:30 p.m. CT tomorrow (Big Ten Network) as Nebraska football and the Wildcats both enter with identical records overall and in the conference (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten).
Think you know how the game is going to shake out? HEAD TO THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board to enter our Guess the Score Contest for a shot at winning a FREE one-year or one-month subscription to Inside Nebraska!
Free year = Pick the correct winner + the exact final score
Free month = Pick the correct winner + the closest to each team's score without going over each team's final point total
BETTING LINE:
Nebraska: -11.5
O/U: 41.0
>> Betting line as of 2 p.m. on Wednesday, per Bet MGM
