Guess the Score Contest: Nebraska vs. Northwestern

Nebraska vs Northwestern gets underway at 2:30 p.m. CT tomorrow (Big Ten Network) as Nebraska football and the Wildcats both enter with identical records overall and in the conference (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten).

Think you know how the game is going to shake out? HEAD TO THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board to enter our Guess the Score Contest for a shot at winning a FREE one-year or one-month subscription to Inside Nebraska!

Free year = Pick the correct winner + the exact final score

Free month = Pick the correct winner + the closest to each team's score without going over each team's final point total

BETTING LINE:

Nebraska: -11.5

O/U: 41.0

>> Betting line as of 2 p.m. on Wednesday, per Bet MGM

Nebraska vs. Northwestern: Essential Reads from Inside Nebraska

NUTS & BOLTS:

>>> Depth Chart

>>> Injury Updates

>>> Five Key Takeaways: Matt Rhule on Monday

>>> Three Key Takeaways: Princewill & the players


PREDICTIONS:

>>> Bold Predictions

>>> Final Scores + Week 8 Picks


IN THE FILM ROOM:

>>> Opponent Scout: Northwestern

>>> The Checkdown: Thoughts on high-upside Husker true freshmen

>>> Blackshirt Breakdown: Heinrich Haarberg Edition


FEATURES:

>>> Rhule learning to adjust, adapt to this version of Husker football

>>> Goal-line stand showed Tony White the Blackshirts are capable of anything

VIDEO CONTENT:

