Dana Holgorsen, John Butler talk bowl prep and being "light on your feet"

Nebraska offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen. (Photo by USA Today Sports Images)

In today's college football, coaches must have their head on a swivel. That's true during the season of course, but it's now a way of life once the transfer portal opens in December and rosters start moving and shaking. And things get even more wild if you're at a program that's playing in a bowl game, or even the College Football Playoff. It's a balancing act that all staffs are going through right now. Nebraska's included. "You've got to be light on your feet, man," Nebraska defensive coordinator John Butler said during a press conference over Zoom on Thursday. "I mean, you're maybe in the middle of a game-plan meeting and all of a sudden you got to jump out and you're having a 30-minute meeting with a prospect that's in on a visit, or you're jumping on a Zoom doing it. Or you're watching 15 minutes of tape to make sure that, hey, this guy just jumped in and he wants to visit us. So I think you got to be a fast thinker and mover and a shaker, quite frankly."

Advertisement

This whole process has taught Butler, who spent the 2024 season as the defensive backs coach under now-departed DC Tony White, that these traits are as important as ever: Being decisive. Being organized. Following a road map to achieve a goal and not deviating from it when there's chaos all over. "You've got to have a plan and a vision for what you're looking for, because everything happens so fast," Butler said. "You have a guy get in and get out, get in and get signed. And at the same time, you also got to keep an eye on your roster constantly, because there's people reaching out. There's people reaching out to your players, whether it's direct or it's people reaching out through a third party. And it's unfortunate in this environment. "People said, 'Hey, it's like NFL free agency.' No, it's not. NFL free agency is regulated."

Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson. (Photo by Jansen Coburn/Inside Nebraska)

As Husker fans have come to learn, just because a player says he's going to enter the transfer portal doesn't mean he actually will. And sometimes when a player actually enters his name in the portal, there's always a chance they could withdraw their name and return to their program if each side wants. Nebraska saw that happen with defensive lineman Keona Davis, who briefly entered the portal before withdrawing and staying at NU for 2025. There was also running back Emmett Johnson — he announced he would enter the portal but never made it there. Holgorsen played a key role in convincing Johnson to stay at Nebraska. "We had some long talks after the season, and I got to know him better as a person," Holgorsen said of his relationship with Johnson. "I did that with a bunch of them, but him in particular was probably about the first one that came in and was excited about what we did, but there was some buts. So we had some long talks. I think he's a great kid and he's going to be a special player here. Excited to coach him." On Holgorsen's side of the ball, he'll have to adjust his game plan now that he'll be without a handful of players he was able to use during the regular season. Running back Dante Dowdell transferred to Kentucky on Friday. A tight end Holgorsen really liked, Nate Boerkircher, transferred to Texas A&M. Receiver Isaiah Neyor has chosen to opt out of the Pinstripe Bowl to focus on his NFL aspirations. Offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua, who began the year as the starting right guard but finished the season rotating with Gunnar Gottula at left tackle, won't play in the bowl because he's getting surgery to fix a torn labrum he played through during the season.

There will be holes to fill on Holgorsen's offense in the bowl game and beyond in 2025. But Holgorsen brushes all of this chaos off. He's a go-with-the-flow guy. He doesn't pretend to have answers to fix college football. What he does have, though, is a plan. "There's been a lot of talk out there about something needs to happen. That's above my pay grade," Holgorsen said. "So, the few kids who decided to do that (leave), we wish them well, and you just go replace them. It's as simple as that." Part of that replacement process needs to happen for the bowl game with current members of the roster. Behind Emmett Johnson, expect Rahmir Johnson — he's native of the Bronx and will have several family members and friends at Yankee Stadium — to play often as it'll be his final game in a Husker uniform. But with Dowdell and Gabe Ervin Jr. gone from the team, perhaps this Pinstripe Bowl will feature another big back on Nebraska's roster who's seldom been used: redshirt freshman Kwinten Ives, a 6-3, 210-pounder. "You know, 23 (Dowdell) isn't playing in the bowl game but 28 (Ives) is gonna go in there and he's gonna play his tail off because he's had nine spectacular practices," Holgorsen said. "I think that's how you got to look at it. You don't worry about the ones that aren't playing. You worry about the ones that are playing, and you coach them and you try to develop them, put them in position to hopefully be successful."

ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?