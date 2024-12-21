Georgia defensive back Justyn Rhett commits to Nebraska

Rhett, who has three seasons of eligibility remaining, was a three-star recruit in the 2023 class out of Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman. He initially verbally committed to Notre Dame before decommitting and signing with Georgia to play for head coach Kirby Smart and his then-defensive backs coach and now current Syracuse head coach, Fran Brown.

Rhett is a 6-foot-1, 200-pounder who spent the past two seasons at Georgia. After redshirting and not playing in a game in 2023, Rhett played in two games in 2024 before entering the transfer portal. He recorded two tackles, one each against Clemson and Tennessee Tech.

A versatile defensive back with above-average length and standing 6-1, 200 pounds, Rhett hasn’t played much over the past two seasons in a loaded Georgia defensive backs room.

The former three-star recruit has natural cover instincts and change-of-direction ability. Was especially impressive in press at the high school level, jamming receivers with physicality. Downfield man technique and zone technique could continue to improve, at least based on high school film.

Does play with good eyes for the most part and reacts well. Quicker than he is fast, long speed remains a question which is why he’s likely better at safety at the college level.

Triggers downhill quickly, plays well through the hands. Willing tackler who shows physicality and an aggressive streak at times. Lots of physical tools but his ability to pair instincts and technique with his natural tools is the ultimate question for the redshirt freshman.

Can play cornerback or safety, likely best at outside corner or free safety in Nebraska’s scheme.

— Tim Verghese, Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst