Published May 26, 2025
Recruiting Blitz: Gauging level of concern as top targets adjust OV plans
Tim Verghese  •  InsideNebraska
Recruiting Analyst
Nebraska's summer official visit schedule has seen some significant changes as of late. Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese discusses his level of concern with the big board at a few key positions of need where the Huskers are losing out on top targets.

Verghese opens the show discussing some positive developments on the trail, as two four-star defenders have scheduled official visits and a new offensive tackle target has made his way on Donovan Raiola's board

