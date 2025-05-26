Nebraska BSB: Huskers learn NCAA Tournament path, Regional pairing

In stunning fashion, the Nebraska baseball team won its second consecutive Big Ten Baseball Tournament championship on Sunday to earn the conference's auto bid to the 2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament.

The Huskers (32-27 overall, 15-15 Big Ten record in regular season) caught fire at the right time once again, owners of a 13-4 record since April 26 with their four losses coming by an average of only 1.5 runs.

That hot stretch includes wins in eight of their last 10 games and five consecutive victories – highlighted by a perfect run through the league tourney over Michigan State, Penn State and the top-two respective seeds in the league tourney, Oregon and UCLA, the latter of which had dominated Nebraska in a 3-0 sweep in mid-March.

The reward for head coach Will Bolt and Company?

Their second straight berth in the Big Dance.