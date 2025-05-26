Nebraska BSB: Huskers learn NCAA Tournament path, Regional pairing

In stunning fashion, the Nebraska baseball team won its second consecutive Big Ten Baseball Tournament championship on Sunday to earn the conference's auto bid to the 2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament.
The Huskers (32-27 overall, 15-15 Big Ten record in regular season) caught fire at the right time once again, owners of a 13-4 record since April 26 with their four losses coming by an average of only 1.5 runs.
That hot stretch includes wins in eight of their last 10 games and five consecutive victories – highlighted by a perfect run through the league tourney over Michigan State, Penn State and the top-two respective seeds in the league tourney, Oregon and UCLA, the latter of which had dominated Nebraska in a 3-0 sweep in mid-March.
The reward for head coach Will Bolt and Company?
Their second straight berth in the Big Dance.
Nebraska baseball learns its NCAA Tournament path
On Monday morning, the Huskers learned their 2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament path with the announcement of the Regional pairings for this year's postseason tourney.
Nebraska is heading to the Chapel Hill Regional, hosted by No. 5 national seed North Carolina.
The winner will face the winner of the Eugene Regional, hosted by No. 12 seed Oregon – the team Nebraska just defeated on Saturday to advance to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals and ultimately capture the title.
CHAPEL HILL REGIONAL
>> No. 5 North Carolina (42-12, 18-11 ACC)
>> Holy Cross (31-25, 17-8 Patriot League)
>> Nebraska (32-27, 15-15 Big Ten)
>> Oklahoma (35-20, 14-16 SEC)
**********
MATCHUPS & GAME TIMES***
>> North Carolina vs. Holy Cross – Friday at 11 a.m. on ACC Network
>> Nebraska vs. Oklahoma – Friday at 4 p.m. on ESPN+
>> Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 – Saturday
>> Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 – Saturday
>> Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3 – Sunday
>> Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5 – Sunday
>> Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6 – Monday
***Double elimination. All times CT. All games for Saturday-Monday are TBD. All games will be shown on ESPN Networks.
**********
NOTES:
>> This is Nebraska’s third NCAA Tournament appearance under sixth-year head coach Will Bolt.
>> Monday’s selection marks Nebraska’s 19th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history and the 16th appearance in the last 25 seasons (excluding the canceled season in 2020).
>> Friday will be the 251st meeting between Nebraska and Oklahoma. The Sooners were the No. 12 seed in last week’s SEC Baseball Tournament, falling to fourth-seeded Vanderbilt in the quarterfinals.
**********
EUGENE REGIONAL
>> No. 12 Oregon (42-14, 22-8 Big Ten)
>> Utah Valley (32-27, 13-11 WAC)
>> Arizona (39-18, 18-12 Big 12)
>> Cal Poly (41-17, 23-7 Big West)
**********
MATCHUPS & GAME TIMES***
>> Game 1: Cal Poly vs. Arizona – Friday at 3 p.m. on ESPN+
>> Game 2: No. 12 Oregon vs. Utah Valley – Friday at 8 p.m. on ESPN+
>> Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 – Saturday
>> Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 – Saturday
>> Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3 – Sunday
>> Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5 – Sunday
>> Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6 – Sunday
***Double elimination. All times CT. All games for Saturday-Monday are TBD. All games will be shown on ESPN Networks.
2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament schedule
>> Regionals: Friday-Monday, May 30-June 2
>> Super Regionals: Friday-Monday, June 6-9
>> First day of Men's College World Series games: Starts Friday, June 13
>> MCWS finals: Saturday - Sunday/Monday, June 21-22/23
>> Full bracket: Head to THIS LINK for a look at the entire bracket