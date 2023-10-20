Game day for Nebraska football is at our doorstep once again as the Huskers (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) welcome Northwestern (3-3, 1-2) to Memorial Stadium on Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network). As Nebraska and Northwestern get ready for kick off, the Inside Nebraska crew dishes out final score predictions for the game, plus our staff's Week 8 CFB picks! >> GUESS THE SCORE CONTEST: Tell us your final score predictions IN THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board for a chance to win a free one-month or one-year subscription! Scroll past the table of CFB staff picks below for more info. >> SUBSCRIBE: All access to our premium content & boards for $9.95/month =========================

Nebraska vs. Northwestern Final Score Predictions

Spread at time of picks: NEB -11.5 O/U 41.0 ZACK: Nebraska 31, Northwestern 0 STEVE: Nebraska 35, Northwestern 17 GREG: Nebraska 28, Northwestern 7 GEOFF: Nebraska 38, Northwestern 14 JANSEN: Nebraska 21, Northwestern 3

“The Ten” … Games to Pick

Week 8 Games Matchup Spread Northwestern (3-3) at Nebraska (3-3) NEB -11.5 7 Penn State (6-0) at 3 Ohio State (6-0) OSU -4.5 Washington State (4-2) at 9 Oregon (5-1) ORE -20.0 17 Tennessee (5-1) at 11 Alabama (6-1) ALA -9.0 Minnesota (3-3) at 24 Iowa (6-1) IOWA -3.5 Wisconsin (4-2) at Illinois (3-4) WISC -2.5 TCU (4-3) at Kansas State (4-2) KSU -6.5 2 Michigan (7-0) at Michigan State (2-4) MICH -24.0 16 Duke (5-1) at 4 Florida State (6-0) FSU -13.5 14 Utah (5-1) at 18 USC (6-1) USC -7.0

Week 8 CFB Picks ATS Zack Steve Greg Geoff Jansen Nebraska Nebraska Nebraska Nebraska Nebraska Ohio State Ohio State Penn State - $ Penn State - $ Penn State Wazzu Wazzu Wazzu Wazzu Oregon Tennessee Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Minnesota - $ Iowa Iowa Iowa Minnesota - $ Wisconsin Wisconsin Illinois - $ Wisconsin Wisconsin K-State K-State K-State K-State TCU Michigan Michgan Michigan Michigan Michigan Florida State Florida State Florida State Duke Duke USC USC USC Utah Utah Last week: 4-5-1 (5 pts) Last week: 6-4 (6 pts) Last week: 4-5-1 (5 pts) Last week: 6-4 (6 pts) Last week: 4-5-1 (4 pts)

Season Standings After Week 7

Zack: 31-35-4 (36 pts) Jansen: 32-33-5 (35 pts) Steve: 32-34-4 (34 pts) Greg: 28-36-6 (33 pts) Geoff: 31-35-4 (32 pts)

Important notes: >>> Our 10 picks in the table above are made "Against the Spread." For example: If one of our staff members predicts Nebraska to beat Northwestern, 24-17, he may still have Northwestern listed on the chart because he is predicting a Nebraska win but does not believe the Huskers will cover the spread (which is -11.5 points in this case). For those unfamiliar with how ATS picks work, head to this link for a full rundown! >>> The spreads are locked in at 2 p.m. Wednesday every week. Each staff member had the same spread to consider. >>> Scoring System: 1 point awarded in the season standings for each correct pick, 1 bonus point awarded for correctly picking an upset straight up, 1 bonus point awarded for predicting the exact score + winner of Nebraska's game. >>> We will do weekly picks during the regular season, and we will extend it into the postseason if Nebraska reaches a bowl game. –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

