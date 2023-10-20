Nebraska vs. Northwestern final score predictions plus Week 8 CFB picks
Game day for Nebraska football is at our doorstep once again as the Huskers (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) welcome Northwestern (3-3, 1-2) to Memorial Stadium on Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network).
As Nebraska and Northwestern get ready for kick off, the Inside Nebraska crew dishes out final score predictions for the game, plus our staff's Week 8 CFB picks!
>> GUESS THE SCORE CONTEST: Tell us your final score predictions IN THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board for a chance to win a free one-month or one-year subscription! Scroll past the table of CFB staff picks below for more info.
Nebraska vs. Northwestern Final Score Predictions
Spread at time of picks:
NEB -11.5
O/U 41.0
ZACK: Nebraska 31, Northwestern 0
STEVE: Nebraska 35, Northwestern 17
GREG: Nebraska 28, Northwestern 7
GEOFF: Nebraska 38, Northwestern 14
JANSEN: Nebraska 21, Northwestern 3
“The Ten” … Games to Pick
|Matchup
|Spread
|
Northwestern (3-3) at Nebraska (3-3)
|
NEB -11.5
|
7 Penn State (6-0) at 3 Ohio State (6-0)
|
OSU -4.5
|
Washington State (4-2) at 9 Oregon (5-1)
|
ORE -20.0
|
17 Tennessee (5-1) at 11 Alabama (6-1)
|
ALA -9.0
|
Minnesota (3-3) at 24 Iowa (6-1)
|
IOWA -3.5
|
Wisconsin (4-2) at Illinois (3-4)
|
WISC -2.5
|
TCU (4-3) at Kansas State (4-2)
|
KSU -6.5
|
2 Michigan (7-0) at Michigan State (2-4)
|
MICH -24.0
|
16 Duke (5-1) at 4 Florida State (6-0)
|
FSU -13.5
|
14 Utah (5-1) at 18 USC (6-1)
|
USC -7.0
|Zack
|Steve
|Greg
|Geoff
|Jansen
|
Nebraska
|
Nebraska
|
Nebraska
|
Nebraska
|
Nebraska
|
Ohio State
|
Ohio State
|
Penn State - $
|
Penn State - $
|
Penn State
|
Wazzu
|
Wazzu
|
Wazzu
|
Wazzu
|
Oregon
|
Tennessee
|
Alabama
|
Alabama
|
Alabama
|
Alabama
|
Minnesota - $
|
Iowa
|
Iowa
|
Iowa
|
Minnesota - $
|
Wisconsin
|
Wisconsin
|
Illinois - $
|
Wisconsin
|
Wisconsin
|
K-State
|
K-State
|
K-State
|
K-State
|
TCU
|
Michigan
|
Michgan
|
Michigan
|
Michigan
|
Michigan
|
Florida State
|
Florida State
|
Florida State
|
Duke
|
Duke
|
USC
|
USC
|
USC
|
Utah
|
Utah
|
Last week:
4-5-1 (5 pts)
|
Last week:
6-4 (6 pts)
|
Last week:
4-5-1 (5 pts)
|
Last week:
6-4 (6 pts)
|
Last week:
4-5-1 (4 pts)
Season Standings After Week 7
Zack: 31-35-4 (36 pts)
Jansen: 32-33-5 (35 pts)
Steve: 32-34-4 (34 pts)
Greg: 28-36-6 (33 pts)
Geoff: 31-35-4 (32 pts)
Important notes:
>>> Our 10 picks in the table above are made "Against the Spread." For example: If one of our staff members predicts Nebraska to beat Northwestern, 24-17, he may still have Northwestern listed on the chart because he is predicting a Nebraska win but does not believe the Huskers will cover the spread (which is -11.5 points in this case). For those unfamiliar with how ATS picks work, head to this link for a full rundown!
>>> The spreads are locked in at 2 p.m. Wednesday every week. Each staff member had the same spread to consider.
>>> Scoring System: 1 point awarded in the season standings for each correct pick, 1 bonus point awarded for correctly picking an upset straight up, 1 bonus point awarded for predicting the exact score + winner of Nebraska's game.
>>> We will do weekly picks during the regular season, and we will extend it into the postseason if Nebraska reaches a bowl game.
Guess the Score Contest: Win a free yearly subscription
Head to THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board to give us your* prediction in our weekly Guess the Score Contest!
*yore
Free year = Pick the correct winner AND the exact final score
Free month = Pick the correct winner AND the closest to each team's score without going over each team's final point total
You may only enter one score prediction each week, and predictions lock one hour before kickoff. Maximum subscription prize per person is one year.
This year's winners:
Minnesota Game: None
Colorado: Jaemekon
Northern Illinois: NU HZKRZ
Louisiana Tech: HuskerFitter98
Michigan: TheAdmiral1777 and argon
Illinois: Huskersrockin