Nebraska football comes out of the bye week with an opportunity to move above .500 in a battle with Northwestern on Saturday afternoon.

Prior to their Homecoming game against the Wildcats, a flurry of Huskers met with the media to reflect on the bye week and talk about the focus ahead of another winnable game for Nebraska.

Here are takeaways from three of those interviews – including true freshman Princewill Umanmielen, who made his first media appearance of the fall and who has made a transition to Jack linebacker.