Conversations with Clouse: December 22

Join Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst Nate Clouse as he answers reader questions live on our Insider's Board.
Click the link below to join the conversation!
Join Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst Nate Clouse as he answers reader questions live on our Insider's Board.
Click the link below to join the conversation!
Transfer Portal Tracker: Updates on Nebraska's additions, departures, commits, top targets and visits in winter window.
Matt Rhule and Co. are adjusting to life in the new college football.
Matt Rhule reveals Huskers who will miss bowl game, latest transfer portal updates and talks new Nebraska assistants.
Full video of Matt Rhule and the Husker players' Friday morning press conference.
There were plenty of recommendations for new Nebraska defensive backs coach Addison Williams.
Transfer Portal Tracker: Updates on Nebraska's additions, departures, commits, top targets and visits in winter window.
Matt Rhule and Co. are adjusting to life in the new college football.
Matt Rhule reveals Huskers who will miss bowl game, latest transfer portal updates and talks new Nebraska assistants.