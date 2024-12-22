Holiday Hoops: Huskers set for Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii

Nebraska center Braxton Meah. (Nebraska Athletics)

How about some Husker hoops during the holidays in Hawaii. Nebraska (7-2 overall, 1-1 in Big Ten) begins its Diamond Head Classic slate on Sunday night in Hawaii against Murray State (6-4, 1-1 in Missouri Valley Conference). Tip for the game is set for 8 p.m. central time. It will be televised by ESPN with Roxy Bernstein and Sean Farnham on the call. The Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic is a three-day tournament with games on Sunday, Monday and Christmas day on Wednesday. The action is played at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, the home of the hosting Rainbow Warriors. Nebraska will play the winner of Hawaii and Charlotte in the second game on Monday. College of Charleston, Loyola (Chicago), Oakland and Oregon State make up the rest of the eight-team tournament field. Here's a look at the bracket, which can be viewed here:

Each team in the tournament will play three games in four games. That’s a lot of basketball packed into a short amount of time. That’ll no doubt be a different feeling for the Huskers, who have a schedule with a December stretch of just three games in 21 days. Obviously, getting off on the right foot in the opener against Murray State is a must for the trip to be considered a success. “This first one obviously is very important, to try to stay on the right side of the stay bracket,” Fred Hoiberg said during a press conference Thursday before the team departed. “We’ll worry about the second game when we get there, whether it's Hawaii or Charlotte, and then have a day off to prepare for the third game that we will play.” Nebraska will catch Murray State on a two-game losing streak. The Racers fell on the road at Western Kentucky 81-76 in overtime last Saturday, then dropped a game at Indiana State on Wednesday 84-74. Hoiberg noted how Murray State dug itself in a hole early but never quit and made it a game at the end. The Racers trailed by as many as 22 points in the second half, 53-36 with 12:15 remaining, but slashed the Sycamores’ lead to a two-possession game, 78-74, with 1:37 left. “It's a team that shoots the ball as well or better than any team that we played to this point, and they've got quick, athletic guards that pose problems on both ends of the court,” Hoiberg said. Nebraska is coming off a head-turning 85-68 victory against Indiana on Dec. 13, a solid rebound effort after getting embarrassed in a loss at Michigan State. In the win over the Hoosiers, Brice Williams went off with an outing of 30 points, six rebounds and five assists. The 6-7 guard was named Big Ten Player of the Week and one of five USBWA Oscar Robertson National Players of the Week. Williams also became only the second Husker in the Big Ten era to have at least 30 points and five assists in a game, joining Teddy Allen (2021). Murray State will come into the game averaging 78.8 points per game (7th in MVC) while shooting 47.7% from the field (7th) and 38.6% from 3-point range (4th). The Racers’ defense is allowing 67.0 points per game (3rd) and have done well defending the perimeter, holding opponents to 27.9% shooting from 3 this season. “Their ability to shoot is the thing that really stands out,” Hoiberg said. “They shoot over 40 percent as a team. Their guards are really quick, and they do a great job getting into the paint.” Hoiberg knows Murray State head coach Steve Prohm well. Prohm was who took over for Hoiberg at Iowa State when he took the Chicago Bulls head coaching job. “I think he's a great guy and I think he's a hell of a coach,” Hoiberg said of Prohm. “So they do a really good job of spacing the floor. They run a lot of really good actions, especially for their shooters when they get it going. And their bigs, the guys that do play, they're very active going to the glass. They will throw it in there depending on matchups. I've been impressed with this team and their overall quickness and ability to shoot the ball. Those are the things that worry you most about this group.”

Nebraska guard Connor Essegian. (Nebraska Athletics)

A business trip

With the forecast for Honolulu calling for sunny skies and 80-degree temperatures during the days of the tournament, the Huskers want to enjoy the experience of being in Hawaii during the holidays. But making sure winning basketball games and the tournament is the top priority. “If we go out there and guys want to sit on the beach and do all that, we're probably not going to be very successful,” Hoiberg said. “We've talked a lot to our guys about going out there, enjoying the experience and enjoying the process, but understanding when that ball goes up in the air, we got to be on point and we got to be ready to go.” Nebraska preferred to fly to Hawaii on Thursday, but due to finals at UNL, the departure day was pushed to Friday. The Huskers landed in Honolulu on Friday afternoon local time.

Hoiberg said the Huskers had a light workout on the court after landing and will have a practice on Saturday before the Sunday game. The tight schedule won’t be an excuse, Hoiberg said, because every team in the tournament, outside of host Hawaii, is making the same trip. “We're all in the same boat on this trip," Hoiberg said. "It's something where the team that puts the distractions behind them — you got the time change, got a new ball that we've been practicing with all week — but it's the same thing for everybody. It's the short turnarounds, and the team that prepares the best will have the most success in the tournament this week.” On Tuesday, the off day on Christmas Eve, Hoiberg said there will be a team meal with some of the family members that also made the trip. They’ll find time to fit that in between a practice and multiple film sessions.

