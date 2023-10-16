The Nebraska football defense is getting one of its leaders back this weekend as Northwestern (3-3, 1-2) visits the Huskers (3-3, 1-2) Saturday in Lincoln for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff inside Memorial Stadium.

On Monday, Husker head coach Matt Rhule said linebacker Luke Reimer will be available against Northwestern. Reimer has missed the past two games against Illinois and Michigan with an injury he first sustained Sept. 23 in the first half against Louisiana Tech.

"Luke Reimer will be back with us this week. So, excited to have Luke back," Rhule said. "Other than that, I think we're a pretty healthy team. DeShon Singleton will still be out. But we're excited to have Luke back. Obviously it'll be a big boon for our defense."

Reimer, who has 14 tackles, three quarterback hurries and 2.5 sacks through three and a half games, was expected to play the week after the La Tech win against Michigan and was even with the team at the hotel for breakfast the morning of the game, but had to be taken to the hospital.

“Luke was not available for us today. Our thoughts and prayers are with Luke,” Rhule said at the postgame podium following the loss to the Wolverines. “He was unfortunately taken to the hospital this morning from the hotel, so we’re hoping that he’ll be OK. We’re expecting him to be OK. But we just erred with an abundance of caution for him.”

Getting Reimer back is great news for a defense that’s allowing 21 points per game this season, which ranks eighth in the Big Ten and 42nd in the country. The Husker run defense has been the strength of the unit. The Blackshirts are holding opponents to 75.8 rushing yards per game, fourth-best in the country and second in the conference.

On Monday, Rhule shared that Reimer had been battling a MRSA infection in his arm.

"Luke is one of thee voices," Rhule said of Reimer's importance to the defense. "Even before the last game, I texted him on the day of the game like, 'Hey, bro, wish you were with us.' I feel so awful about what happened to him. He got MRSA in his arm, got an infection. He was like, 'Hey, I already sent a message to the guys. They're ready,' He's a voice that the guys listen to, so when he speaks I think it goes a long way."

Nebraska is coming off an Illinois road win in which Tony White's defense held the Fighting Illini to 21 rushing yards. Outside of the Michigan blowout, the Huskers have held every opponent to under 60 yards on the ground.

Discuss Reimer and more with Husker fans on the Insider's Board.