Nebraska football will be back in action in four days as Matt Rhule and the Huskers (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) welcome to town a Northwestern team (3-3, 1-2) that has the same record and is also coming off a bye week.

Rhule, once again fired up and showcasing urgency for his team, gave several player updates, recapped the off week, previewed Saturday’s matchup and more at his pre-Northwestern Game Week press conference.

Here are five key things Rhule said on Monday at the podium that we didn’t get to break down yesterday: