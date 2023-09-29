News More News
Guess the Score Contest: Nebraska-Michigan

Nebraska vs Michigan gets underway at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday (Fox) as Nebraska football takes a 2-2 record into a home bout with the No. 2-ranked Wolverines (4-0).

Think you know how the game is going to shake out? HEAD TO THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board to submit your prediction in our Guess the Score Contest for a chance to win a free one-year or one-month subscription to Inside Nebraska!

Free year = Pick the correct winner + the exact final score

Free month = Pick the correct winner + the closest to each team's score without going over each team's final point total

BETTING LINE*

Michigan: -17.5

O/U: 39.5

*as of 10 a.m. on Friday, per Bet MGM

>> Rhule sees "blueprint" for Nebraska in Harbaugh's Michigan program
>> Rapid Recap: How Nebraska can meet goal of duplicating Michigan "blueprint"
>> The Checkdown: Nebraska's big 22 personnel making a mark

>>> Depth Chart

>>> Thursday Injury Report

>>> Throwback Thursday: NEB-MICH as recruits


>>> Bold Predictions

>>> Final scores + Week 5 CFB picks


>>> Opponent Scout: Michigan

>>> Saturday is a prize fight, one wild stat on Haarberg vs. Sims

>>> Everything Harbaugh said about Huskers this week

