Guess the Score Contest: Nebraska-Michigan
Nebraska vs Michigan gets underway at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday (Fox) as Nebraska football takes a 2-2 record into a home bout with the No. 2-ranked Wolverines (4-0).
Think you know how the game is going to shake out? HEAD TO THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board to submit your prediction in our Guess the Score Contest for a chance to win a free one-year or one-month subscription to Inside Nebraska!
Free year = Pick the correct winner + the exact final score
Free month = Pick the correct winner + the closest to each team's score without going over each team's final point total
BETTING LINE*
Michigan: -17.5
O/U: 39.5
*as of 10 a.m. on Friday, per Bet MGM
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
