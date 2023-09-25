Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter and Greg Smith recap the latest Nebraska football press conference on Monday as Matt Rhule kicked off Michigan Week.

On the latest edition of Rapid Recap, they break down how the Huskers can meet Rhule's goal of duplicating the "blueprint" he says has been established by Jim Harbaugh at Michigan. Plus, the latest on the Husker quarterback situation, the potential impact of Luke Reimer's injury, and assessments on Turner Corcoran, Teddy Prochazka and the offensive line.

