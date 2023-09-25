Nebraska football and coach Matt Rhule have released the Huskers' official depth chart for their Week 5 game against Michigan.

Below is a look at the two-deep roster. The only change to the depth from last week against Louisiana Tech is at kick returner, where Emmett Johnson is listed as the starter with Tommi Hill at No. 2 and Alex Bullock at No. 3 on the kick return unit.

Keep in mind that "anybody that’s an ‘OR’ we just put them alphabetically," Rhule has said of the depth chart.

RELATED:

>> Nebraska-La Tech HQ: Inside Nebraska's coverage of Huskers' 28-14 win

>> Upon Further Review: Nebraska-La Tech and "Smash-Mouth Cowtown Football"

>> Haarberg invokes Scott Frost, Tommie Frazier to detail Husker offense

"Just for me the depth chart is an organism," Rhule said. "It’s ever-changing. I’m not a big ‘set it in stone’ kind of guy. We’re going to play guys, and the competition is always there and you have the power to change your situation. That’ll kind of be a weekly thing.”

Not a member of Inside Nebraska? SUBSCRIBE TODAY to unlock all of our premium articles and message boards for just $9.95/month

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––