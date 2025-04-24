Nebraska lands veteran Tulsa transfer forward Jared Garcia

The Nebraska men's basketball program bolstered its frontcourt for the 2025-26 season after landing a commitment from veteran Tulsa transfer forward Jared Garcia .

The 6-foot-9, 245-pound Garcia spent the past two seasons with the Golden Hurricane of the American Athletic Conference, where he played in 48 games with 31 starts.

Garcia will arrive in Lincoln with one season of eligibility remaining. The 2025-26 campaign will be his sixth season in college basketball. In his college career, the Houston native has played in a total of 120 games with 50 starts.

Garcia is taking advantage of the NCAA's blanket waiver granting an additional year of eligibility to former junior college transfers. Garcia spent 2022-23 at Salt Lake (Utah) Community College after beginning his career at Charlotte, where he played with former Husker guard Brice Williams.

Garcia initially expected to use the 2024-25 season as a medical redshirt year due to a preseason right knee injury to save an extra season for himself. But after the NCAA's December ruling on former junior college players guaranteed he'd have next season to play, he returned to the court in January and played in 17 games off the bench.

In 17.4 minutes per game, Garcia averaged 9.6 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 46.5% from the field, 63.8% from the free-throw line and 29.2% from 3-point range (14-of-48).

Garcia spent two seasons at Charlotte, from 2020-22, and played in 40 games while averaging 8.8 minutes. While at Salt Lake CC, Garcia played in 32 games with 19 starts and averaged 11.8 points and 6.8 rebounds.

Garcia, who played at St. Thomas More in Connecticut, becomes the sixth transfer addition Nebraska has made since the end of the regular season. He joins Iowa wing Pryce Sandfort, Central Michigan big Ugnius Jarusevicius, Rhode Island guard (and former Husker) Jamarques Lawrence, Air Force wing Will Cooper and St. Thomas guard Kendall Blue.

College basketball's transfer portal closed April 22.

Nebraska transfers in:

> Pryce Sandfort | F | Iowa | two seasons of eligibility (April 4)

> Ugnius Jarusevicius | F | one season of eligibility (April 5)

> Jamarques Lawrence | G | Rhode Island | one season of eligibility (April 8)

> Will Cooper | G | Air Force | three seasons of eligibility (April 9)

> Kendall Blue | G | St. Thomas | one season of eligibility (April 9)

> Jared Garcia | F | Tulsa | one season of eligibility (April 24)

Nebraska departures/transfers out:

> Gavin Griffiths (April 7)

> Nick Janowski (April 8)