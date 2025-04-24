BSB Series Preview: Nebraska at Maryland

Nebraska baseball sophomore utility player Max Buettenback (Photo by Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

For the second week in a row, the Nebraska baseball team is well-positioned to win a Big Ten series as it travels east. The Huskers (19-22, 7-11 Big Ten) won their second conference series of the season last weekend against Northwestern. Now, they travel to face Maryland (19-23, 5-13), which is currently 16th out of 17 teams in the Big Ten standings. Below is a preview of the Nebraska-Maryland series with info provided by Nebraska Athletics.

Nebraska at Maryland: How to watch, stream, listen

FRIDAY Time: 5 p.m. CT Pitching: LHP Will Walsh (4-5, 4.72 ERA) vs. LHP Kyle McCoy (3-2, 3.15 ERA) TV/Streaming: B1G+ Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App ********** SATURDAY Time: 1 p.m. CT Pitching: RHP Ty Horn (1-4, 7.15 ERA) vs. RHP Joey McMannis (1-1, 8.89 ERA) TV/Streaming: B1G+ Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App ********** SUNDAY Time: 12 p.m. CT Pitching: LHP Jackson Brockett (1-3, 4.06 ERA) vs. TBD TV/Streaming: B1G+ Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App >> All games will be played at Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium in College Park, Md.

Follow the games

>> All three games of this weekend's series at Maryland can be seen on B1G+. >> Fans can also listen to Ben McLaughlin and Nick Handley call the action this weekend on the Huskers Radio Network. >> Every game this season can be heard for free on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and android devices.

Nebraska vs. Maryland: Series history

>> Through 21 all-time meetings, Maryland holds a 12-9 advantage over Nebraska in the all-time series. >> In their last meeting, the Huskers won two of three games against the Terrapins in Lincoln last season. >> Nebraska last visited College Park in 2023, where the 23rd-ranked Terrapins took two of three games against the Big Red.

Nebraska baseball junior outfielder Robby Bolin (Photo by Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

***Nebraska Game Notes***

Get to six

>> Nebraska is 121-27 under head coach Will Bolt when scoring at least six runs. >> The Big Red have scored six-plus runs in 17 of the 19 victories this season, defeating No. 16 Vanderbilt (6-4), San Diego State (13-0), Louisiana (6-1), Washington (6-2), Wichita State (10-1), Pepperdine (9-6, 11-4). USC (6-5), Oregon State (7-3, 16-7), Rutgers (8-5, 10-5), No. 22 Kansas (7-5), Iowa (6-4), Creighton (6-3) and Northwestern (14-4). >> The Husker offense reached the six-run mark 34 times last season, compiling a 28-6 record. >> Nebraska scored six-plus runs in 33 contests (26-7) in 2023 after tallying at least six runs 23 times (19-4) in 2022, 28 times (26-2) in 2021 and seven times (5-2) in 2020.

Walsh among active career leaders in free passes

>> Redshirt senior Will Walsh comes into the weekend ranked among DI's active career leaders in fewest walks allowed per nine innings, sitting fourth with 1.59 walks per nine innings. >> Walsh has surrendered 29 free passes in 163.2 innings in his time as a Husker and is one of two P4 pitchers ranked in the top five.

Lockdown Luke: Broderick among saves leaders

>> Junior Luke Broderick enters the weekend tied for sixth nationally and is one of 13 closers with at least nine saves on the season. >> Broderick holds a 2-1 record and nine saves with a 4.19 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 19.1 innings across 17 appearances this season. >> The Omaha, Neb., native's nine saves are the most by a Husker reliever since Spencer Schwellenbach (10) in 2021. >> Broderick is one save shy of reaching ninth on the single-season charts at NU and becoming the 12th Husker reliever in program history to reach double-digit saves in a season. >> On Wednesday, Broderick was named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association’s Stopper of the Year Midseason Watch List. The award is given to the top relief pitcher in Division I baseball each season. >> Broderick is one of three Big Ten pitchers on the 56-player list, joined by Ethan Hedges of USC and Michigan State’s Tyler Horvath.

Six-game surge: Relievers combine for 29 K's, 8 ER

>> Nebraska's bullpen has been dominant over the last six games, combining for a 2.20 ERA in 32.2 innings of work. >> Husker relievers have held opposing hitters to a .198 batting average while tallying 29 strikeouts and allowing just eight earned runs in that stretch. >> Junior Luke Broderick has led the back end of the bullpen with three saves, posting a 1.93 ERA and seven strikeouts in 4.2 innings across four appearances. >> Pryce Bender has logged a bullpen-high 5.2 innings during the stretch, allowing just one earned run and striking out five with a 1.59 ERA. >> In his return to the mound, Tucker Timmerman tossed 4.2 scoreless innings over two relief outings, surrendering just three hits and striking out five. >> Gavin Blachowicz and Grant Cleavinger have combined for 5.1 shutout innings, holding opposing hitters to a .111 batting average with five total strikeouts. >> Nebraska's bullpen has limited opponents to just three home runs and nine extra-base hits over the six-game stretch.

Silva soaring up all-time HBP chart

>> Riley Silva has been hit by pitch 41 times in his two seasons as a Husker, which sits sixth all-time in program history. >> Silva is five away from tying Kale Kiser (2009-12) in fifth and six shy of Kash Kalkowski (2009-13) and Bryan Peters (2010-13) in third.

Jesske one of nation's toughest sophomores to strike out

>> Will Jesske goes into the weekend as one of 14 sophomores nationally, including one of four P4 sophomores, to average 10-or-more at-bats per strikeout this season. >> Jesske has struck out just eight times in 86 at-bats this season while hitting .256 with four doubles, a triple, three homers, 13 RBI and 16 runs scored in 32 games played this season.

Buettenback, Overbeek pacing Nebraska baseball offense in April

>> Max Buettenback and Joshua Overbeek have led the Husker offense in Nebraska's 14 games this month. >> Buettenback is batting .385 (20-of-52) with four doubles, four home runs, 14 RBI and 10 runs scored while posting an OPS of 1.151 in the 14-game stretch. >> Overbeek is hitting .354 (17-of-48) with four doubles, four homers, 12 RBI and nine runs scored while recording a 1.095 OPS in the span of 14 games this month.

Nebraska baseball junior pitcher Luke Broderick (Photo by Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

Top bats in Husker lineup

>> Cayden Brumbaugh leads the Big Red with 48 hits and 13 doubles while batting .302 with 33 runs scored, two home runs, 22 RBI and eight stolen bases in 40 starts this season. >> Max Buettenback owns a team-best .620 slugging percent and is hitting .315 at the plate with seven doubles, seven home runs, 22 RBI and 21 runs scored across 30 games. >> Case Sanderson is batting .294 and ranks second on the team with a .419 on-base percentage, adding five doubles, a triple, one home run, 14 RBI and 20 runs scored in 36 games. >> Devin Nunez is batting .293 with three home runs, 15 RBI and 14 runs scored across 27 games as a freshman. >> Joshua Overbeek has tallied 13 extra-base hits and is batting .280 on the season with four home runs, 17 RBI and 19 runs scored in 36 games, while Will Jesske has chipped in with four doubles, a triple, three home runs, 13 RBI and 16 runs scored. >> Dylan Carey leads the team with 31 RBI and ranks second in both home runs (6) and doubles (11) while batting .271 with 31 runs scored in 41 starts. >> Riley Silva is hitting .260 with a team-best .432 on-base percentage, scoring 15 runs and adding six stolen bases in 37 games this season. >> Tyler Stone is batting .263 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 23 RBI, while Cael Frost has collected four doubles and six home runs while driving in 23 runs and scoring 19 times in 34 games. >> Gabe Swansen is hitting .221 with six doubles, three home runs and 22 RBI in 32 games, while Robby Bolin holds a .322 batting average with three extra-base hits, five RBI and 14 runs scored in 59 at-bats.

Weekend rotation

>> Redshirt senior Will Walsh gets the nod on Friday night and holds a 4-5 record on the season with a 4.72 ERA, 43 punchouts and opposing batting average of .238 in 53.1 innings. >> Sophomore Ty Horn is set to take the mound in game two for the Huskers this weekend. Horn is 1-4 with a 7.15 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 45.1 innings of work. >> Senior Jackson Brockett is scheduled to start the series finale, holding a 1-3 record with a 4.06 ERA and 26 strikeouts across 10 appearances, including nine starts.

Bullpen breakdown

>> Luke Broderick ranks among the national leaders with nine saves, holding a 2-1 record with 27 strikeouts in 19.1 innings and a 4.19 ERA. >> Drew Christo has made 19 appearances and recorded one save, logging 32.1 innings with 34 strikeouts and a .256 opponent batting average. >> Casey Daiss holds a 2.30 ERA in 13 relief appearances, allowing just four earned runs and striking out 12 in 15.2 innings, and Tucker Timmerman has returned from injury to pitch nine innings across four appearances, tallying nine strikeouts and a 4.00 ERA. >> Grant Cleavinger has made 12 relief appearances, picking up 14 strikeouts in 7.1 innings of work, while Caleb Clark has logged 12.1 innings in 14 relief outings with 11 strikeouts and five walks. >> Jalen Worthley has a 2-0 record in 13 appearances over 18.2 innings with 12 strikeouts, while Carson Jasa is 2-2 in 18.2 innings over 11 outings with 24 punchouts. >> TJ Coats has tossed 10.1 innings with 14 strikeouts in seven appearances, including three starts, while Ryan Harrahill holds a 5.11 ERA and five strikeouts in 12.1 innings across 10 appearances. >> Gavin Blachowicz has made 11 appearances with a 3.24 ERA in 16.2 innings of work. The freshman has struck out 14 and allowed six earned runs on 15 hits. >> Pryce Bender is 2-0 in 18 innings across 13 relief appearances, while Colin Nowaczyk has struck out seven in seven innings of action across seven relief outings. >> Blake Encarnacion has thrown three scoreless innings over seven relief outings, allowing no hits and striking out four.