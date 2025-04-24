Nebraska, coaching staff influence well represented at 2025 NFL Draft

For the first time since 2022, Nebraska is expected to have at least three players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Huskers could see up to five selections this year, which would be the most since 2011, when Nebraska produced seven draft picks, including now-Director of Player Personnel Keith Williams.

With the draft kicking off Thursday evening, here's a look at what draft experts, and Matt Rhule, have to say about former Huskers expected to be drafted, plus a few top draft prospects Nebraska's coaching staff had some level of influence on.